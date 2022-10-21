Photos: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peters Section 2A Championship boys soccer on Oct. 20, 2022
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa defeated St. Peters 3-0 in a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
The Wildcats, who finished third at the Class A state tournament a year ago, were a class above St. Peter on Thursday night.
Brynn Billmeier matched a perfect pass with a perfect shot to lift the Eagles over the feisty Wildcats and to their first state tournament since 2019.
Lourdes defeated Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1-0 in overtime during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Unbeatens Spring Grove, Chatfield, Fillmore Central, Stewartville among No. 1 seeds in football playoffs
Matchups and schedules for high school football section playoffs.