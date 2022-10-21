SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peters Section 2A Championship boys soccer on Oct. 20, 2022

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa defeated St. Peters 3-0 in a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
October 20, 2022 09:55 PM
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Jason Ryan celebrates after winning a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa defeated St. Peters 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Brandt Konik (3) and St. Peters’ Abdirahman Osman battle for the ball during a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Sven Oberg controls the ball during a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Sven Oberg controls the ball during a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Benjamin Grogg (4) kicks the ball into St. Peters’ Colton Abels during a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Benjamin Grogg (4) kicks the ball during a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Ben Murray (14) dribbles the ball during a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Carter Christopherson chases down the ball during a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Sven Oberg (32) chases down the ball during a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Carter Christopherson (12) heads the ball during a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Benjamin Grogg (4) dribbles the ball during a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Logan Jahnke (30) races towards the ball during a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Kirt Rude (16) tries to keep the ball in bounds during a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Brandon Hodge (19) tries for a goal during a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Brandt Konik (3) takes a shot during a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Yago Arbeso-Alvarez (15) takes a shot on goal during a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Jason Ryan celebrates after winning a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Jason Ryan leads the team through the fans after winning a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa defeated St. Peters 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s head coach Rafal Konik accepts the team plaque after winning a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa defeated St. Peters 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s celebrate after winning a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa defeated St. Peters 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s celebrate after winning a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa defeated St. Peters 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, St. Peter boys Section 2A Championship soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s celebrate after winning a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa defeated St. Peters 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
