Photos: Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football on Sept. 9, 2022
Plainview-Elgin-Millville hosted Cannon Falls for a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin. Cannon Falls defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 24-18.
We are part of The Trust Project.
After being a key backup as a junior, Orion Sass is stepping into the featured running back role for Lanesboro in 2022. The Burros were 10-1 a year ago with their only loss coming in the Section 1 Nine-Man title game.
Top performances for area high school players.
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.