Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football on Sept. 9, 2022

Plainview-Elgin-Millville hosted Cannon Falls for a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin. Cannon Falls defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 24-18.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
September 09, 2022 09:43 PM
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Cannon Falls’ Colton Otto (4) is stopped by Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Nicholas Wozney (22) during a football game against Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville lines up before the national anthem during a football game against Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville is introduced before a football game against Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Rain falls as Plainview-Elgin-Millville faces off against Cannon Falls during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Ryan Gostonczik (18) kicks off during a football game against Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (23) carries the ball during a football game against Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville quarterback Kyler Lamb (11) catches a snap during a football game against Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (23) carries the ball during a football game against Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (23) carries the ball during a football game against Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville quarterback Kyler Lamb (11) runs the ball during a football game against Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville quarterback Kyler Lamb (11) runs the ball during a football game against Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Rain falls as Plainview-Elgin-Millville faces off against Cannon Falls during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Cannon Falls’ Jonathan Banks is brought down by Plainview-Elgin-Millville during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Rain falls as Plainview-Elgin-Millville faces off against Cannon Falls during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Cannon Falls’ Colton Otto (4) is brought down by Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Carter Haley (9) during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Cannon Falls huddles between plays during a football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Cannon Falls’ Logan Anderson-Rosebear (24) carries the ball during a football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Hunter Tentis (13) carries the ball during a football game against Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Nolan Welke (7) picks up a kick during a football game against Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (23) tackles Cannon Falls’ Logan Anderson-Rosebear (24) during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (23) tries for a catch covered by Cannon Falls’ Jack Meyers (14) during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville quarterback Kyler Lamb (11) yells out a play during a football game against Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Hunter Tentis (13) carries the ball during a football game against Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
People watch in the rain as Plainview-Elgin-Millville hosts Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Hunter Tentis (13) is taken down by Cannon Falls’ Jack Meyers (14) during a football game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Hunter Tentis (13) carries the ball during a football game against Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
