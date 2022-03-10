SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Photos: Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game on March 9, 2022,

Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Chatfield 66-44 in a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 09, 2022 08:19 PM
Share
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (22) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Chatfield on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Chatfield 66-44.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Aeron Stevens (12) is introduced during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Chatfield on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Chatfield 66-44.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Chatfield’s Isaac Stevens (5) is introduced before a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Chatfield 66-44.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Connor McGuire (3) is introduced during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Chatfield on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Chatfield 66-44.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Chatfield’s Sam Backer (15) is introduced before a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Chatfield 66-44.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Aeron Stevens goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Chatfield on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Chatfield 66-44.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Chatfield on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Chatfield 66-44.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s John Evers (23) looks for a pass while defended by Chatfield’s Drew Schindler during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Chatfield 66-44.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Peyton Schumacher, center, is defended by Chatfield’s Sam Backer, (15) and Drew Schindler (3) during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Chatfield 66-44.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Aeron Stevens goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Chatfield on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Chatfield 66-44.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Peyton Schumacher (20) drives towards the basket while defended by Chatfield’s Sam Backer during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Chatfield 66-44.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Connor McGuire (3) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Chatfield on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Chatfield 66-44.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Chatfield’s Baden Fenton (2) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Chatfield 66-44.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Chatfield’s Drew Schindler (3) drives towards the basket while defended by Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s John Evers (23) during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Chatfield 66-44.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGPLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLECHATFIELDBOYS BASKETBALL2021-22 WINTER MSHSL TOURNAMENTS ROCHESTER
What to read next
Rushford-Peterson, Southland Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinals: Rushford-Peterson slugs its way into semis
The No. 2 Trojans advanced to Saturday with a double-digit victory over No. 7 Southland.
March 09, 2022 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Hayfield girls basketball photo
Prep
A Section One girls basketball championship games primer
A look at the girls basketball Section One championship matchups in Class A, AA, AAA and AAAA
March 09, 2022 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
century panthers logo
Prep
Century falls after putting up fight with Lakeville North
Century lost 78-68 to 10th-ranked Lakeville North in the Section 1AAAA boys basketball quarterfinals
March 09, 2022 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Section 1AAAA basketball
Prep
Section 1AAAA basketball: Second half rally runs out of gas as Mayo has season end in Owatonna
A 21-point halftime deficit proved too much to overcome against the high-flying Huskies.
March 08, 2022 11:49 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten