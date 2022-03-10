Photos: Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game on March 9, 2022,
Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Chatfield 66-44 in a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
The No. 2 Trojans advanced to Saturday with a double-digit victory over No. 7 Southland.
