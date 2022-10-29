SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Lourdes Section 1AAA semifinal football on Oct. 29, 2022

Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Lourdes 17-14 in a Section 1AAA semifinal football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
October 29, 2022 04:17 PM
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Aaron Martinez (4) runs the ball after intercepting a pass intended for Lourdes during a Section 1AAA semifinal football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Lourdes’ Mardoche Pierson (50) leads the team on the field for a Section 1AAA semifinal football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Alex Hinrichs (2) grabs the snap during a Section 1AAA semifinal football game against Lourdes on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Lourdes’ Will Roth (52) takes down Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Aaron Martinez (4) during a Section 1AAA semifinal football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (23) runs the ball during a Section 1AAA semifinal football game against Lourdes on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Lourdes’ Aidan Jahns (8) makes a catch during a Section 1AAA semifinal football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Lourdes’ Hudson Fix (3) runs the ball during a Section 1AAA semifinal football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Lourdes’ Hudson Fix (3) runs the ball during a Section 1AAA semifinal football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Lourdes’ Calen Akinbolu (16) runs the ball during a Section 1AAA semifinal football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Lourdes’ Calen Akinbolu (16) runs the ball during a Section 1AAA semifinal football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Lourdes’ Calen Akinbolu (16) runs the ball defended by Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Nolan Welke during a Section 1AAA semifinal football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Alex Hinrichs and Lourdes’ Kevin Aden-Kur )54) jump on a P-E-M fumble during a Section 1AAA semifinal football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Lourdes’ Adam Sellner (4) looks to pass chased down by Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Owen Rademacher during a Section 1AAA semifinal football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Brady Herber (3) is taken down by Lourdes’ Deacon Langsdale (11) during a Section 1AAA semifinal football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (23) recieves the ball during a Section 1AAA semifinal football game against Lourdes on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
