Sports | Prep
|
Photos: Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football on Oct. 19, 2022

Plainview-Elgin-Millville hosted Zumbrota-Mazeppa for a football game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 in Elgin.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
October 19, 2022 09:31 PM
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior Ryan Gostonczik (18) body slams teammate Carson Rahman (26) as he’s introduced before a football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Evan Klindworth (24) runs the ball during a football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Brady Herber (3) is introduced before a football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Colton McNallan (50) is introduced before a football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kyler Lamb (11) makes a catch defended by Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Egan Ladewig (42) during a football game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters runs the ball in for a touchdown against Zumbrota-Mazeppa during a football game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kadin Pries, left, high-fives teamate Kaiden Peters after scoring a touchdown during a football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kadin Pries, left, high-fives teamate Kaiden Peters after scoring a touchdown during a football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Conner Preston (8) kicks the ball during a football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (23) is taken down by Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Gage Tedrick during a football game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Zane Angerman (3) looks to pass during a football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (23) runs the ball during a football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Brady Herber tries for a catch defended by Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Conner Preston during a football game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Oliver Liffrig hits Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Nolan Welke during a football game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Brady Herber (3) runs the ball during a football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Carson Kronebusch takes down Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Conner Preston during a football game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Aaron Martinez (4) is taken down by Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Egan Ladewig during a football game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Evan Klindworth (24) runs the ball during a football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa football
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Conner Preston (8) carries the ball during a football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
