Tuesday, April 18

Sports Prep

Photos: Red Wing, John Marshall on April 18, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 7:38 PM

John Marshall hosted Red Wing for a softball game on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

John Marshall, Red Wing softball
Red Wing's Bri Tix scoops up a grounder during a softball game against John Marshall on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
Red Wing is introduced before a softball game against John Marshall on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
John Marshall's Alexa Johnson is introduced during a softball game against Red Wing on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
Red Wing huddles before a softball game against John Marshall on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
John Marshall and Red Wing observe the national anthem before a softball game on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
John Marshall's Makenna Redhill delivers a pitch during a softball game against Red Wing on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
Red Wing's Hannah Thiem bats during a softball game against John Marshall on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
Red Wing's Bri Tix runs home from third base during a softball game against John Marshall on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
Red Wing's Bri Tix reacts after scoring a run during a softball game against John Marshall on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
Red Wing's Bri Tix delivers a pitch during a softball game against John Marshall on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
John Marshall's Alexa Johnson bats during a softball game against Red Wing on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
Red Wing's Miley Clemons makes a play from third base during a softball game against John Marshall on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
John Marshall's Taylor Adams (1) bats during a softball game against Red Wing on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
Red Wing's Brindly Schill tries for a foul ball while in right field during a softball game against John Marshall on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
Red Wing's Bri Tix (13) slides into third base as John Marshall's Jordan Marlow looks for the ball during a softball game on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
John Marshall's Naveah Young flips the ball to first base during a softball game against Red Wing on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
John Marshall's Kate Novak reaches for a tag as Red Wing's Hannah Thiem (6) runs to second during a softball game on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
Red Wing's Bri Tix delivers a pitch during a softball game against John Marshall on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
John Marshall's Sami Salsman bats during a softball game against Red Wing on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
Red Wing's Ava Rudowski makes an out at first base as John Marshall's Emily Miles runs during a softball game on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
Red Wing's Cameron Zotalis hits a line drive to second base during a softball game against John Marshall on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Red Wing softball
John Marshall takes the field during a softball game against Red Wing on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
