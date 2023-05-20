Photos: Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on May 19, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo, John Marshall and Century participated in an All-City Invite Track meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.