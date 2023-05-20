Photos: Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on May 19, 2023

Mayo, John Marshall and Century participated in an All-City Invite Track meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Douglas Lee pole vaults during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Noah Bestrom runs the last leg of the 4x800 meter relay during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Hannah Hanson, center, leads the pack in the 100-meter hurdles during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
John Marshall's William Reiter runs the first leg of the 4x800 meter relay during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Carter Holcomb leads the pack in the 110-meter hurdles during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Ethnie Vogl runs the first leg of the 4x800 meter relay during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Carter Holcomb finishes the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.12 during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Eoin Porrata runs the second leg of the 4x800 meter relay during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Claire Siems, left, John Marshall's Alana Acker Century's Favor Omoijuanfo and Century's Megan Lund compete in the 100-meter dash during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Alex Wu runs the second leg of the 4x800 meter relay during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
John Marshall's Andrew Ogren runs the second leg of the 4x800 meter relay during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Daniel Pankratz runs the third leg of the 4x800 meter relay during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Favor Omoijuanfo finishes first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.69 during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
John Marshall's Luke Liedl runs the third leg of the 4x800 meter relay during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Lovinsky Burmester runs the last leg of the 4x800 meter relay during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
John Marshall's Micah Hanson runs the last leg of the 4x800 meter relay during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Sidney Flies runs the last leg of the 4x800 meter relay during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Nathaniel Willaert runs the first leg of the 4x800 meter relay during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century, John Marshall and Mayo compete in the boys 100-meter dash during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Favor Omoijuanfo reacts after placing first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.69 during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Elijah Thompson competes in the long jump during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century, John Marshall and Mayo compete in the boys 100-meter dash during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Christopher Garcia-lara is congratulated after finishing first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.11, setting a PR, during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Harold Nkwelle Mesumbe competes in the long jump during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
John Marshall's Ty'Shawn Beane competes in the 4x200 meter relay during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Justin Matey competes in the triple jump during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Gavin Vogel competes in the 400-meter dash during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Favor Omoijuanfo starts off the first leg of the 4x100 meter relay during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Megan Lund finishes the last leg of the 4x100 meter relay during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Megan Lund competes in the long jump placing a PR during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
John Marshall's Mateo Wilkins, left, and Mayo's Danny Myszkowski compete in the 300-meter hurdles during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
John Marshall's Olivia Cox competes in the long jump during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Harold Nkwelle Mesumbe competes in the long jump during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Aliyah Peterson starts in the 200-meter dash during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Keegan Crum high jumps during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Megan Lund competes in the long jump placing a PR during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Lucas Peterson pole vaults during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Adam Myren high jumps during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Adam Myren gets a fist bump after a high jump during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Madison Habberstad pole vaults for a PR during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Madison Habberstad reacts after achieving a PR in a pole vault during the Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or
twestcott@postbulletin.com
.