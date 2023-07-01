Photos: Rochester Redhawks, La Crescent baseball Firecracker 92 Legion tournament on June 30, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Rochester Redhawks defeated La Crescent 4-2 in the Firecracker 92 Legion tournament on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.

