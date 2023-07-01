Photos: Rochester Redhawks, La Crescent baseball Firecracker 92 Legion tournament on June 30, 2023

The Rochester Redhawks defeated La Crescent 4-2 in the Firecracker 92 Legion tournament on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Leopold lobs the ball to Connor Dahl (11) during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Mason Leimbek looks to catch the ball during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Prindle hits the ball during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent’s Zack Bentzen leans and smiles, opposing the umpire's decision and thinking their latest pitch was a strike during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Kasey Carlson barely misses a line drive that goes over their head during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Mason Leimbek watches the third base coach signal while running to second base during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent’s Jack Welch catches the ball and sticks their tongue out during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Prindle dives back toward first base during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Leopold lobs the ball to Connor Dahl (11) during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Zachary Condon becomes upset after a disruptive play at second base during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Connor Dahl runs to first base during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent’s Zack Bentzen takes their helmet off in frustration after a close play at first base during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Rochester Redhawks dugout watch a ball fly in the air during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent’s Elias McCool throws the ball toward first base during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Mason Leimbek holds up two fingers, signaling two outs, during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent’s catcher Jack Welch talks to Zack Bentzen after a tough half-inning during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Kasey Carlson pitches the ball during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent’s Zack Bentzen pitches the ball during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Kasey Carlson pitches the ball during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent’s Zack Bentzen pitches the ball during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Samuel Hruska dives to catch a foul ball during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Kasey Carlson pitches the ball during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Mason Leimbek watches the ball fly in the air during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Kasey Carlson pitches the ball during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Mason Leimbek hits the ball during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Alexander Sadowy runs to third base during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent’s Zack Bentzen takes their helmet off in frustration after a close play at first base during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Zachary Condon buries their face into their hands during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester. The Redhawks would go on to win the game 4-2.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Hayden Mathern waits to potentially receive a pass as a player from La Crescent sits a few strides from first base during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Kasey Carlson pitches the ball during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Zachary Condon receives a pitch with his eyes closed during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Samuel Hruska looks to hit the ball during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent’s Zack Bentzen watches a coach start to come out to the mound during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Prindle runs toward home but is soon halted by the third base coach after La Crescent quickly brings the ball back into the infield during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Hayden Mathern hits the ball during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Prindle dives back toward first base during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Prindle hits the ball during the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Rochester Redhawks’ Connor Dahl greets a couple of spectators after the Firecracker 92 Legion baseball tournament against La Crescent on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester. The Redhawks defeated La Crescent 4-2.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
.