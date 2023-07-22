6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Photos: Rochester Redhawks, Winona LeJetz SubState 1 American Legion championship baseball on July 22, 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 6:23 PM

The Rochester Redhawks defeated the Winona LeJetz 13-7 in the SubState 1 American Legion championship baseball game on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.

072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Prindle pitches the ball as his hat falls down in front of his eyes during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Lincoln Majerus celebrates with a crane pose after hitting a double during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Connor Dahl pitches the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Winona’s Marcus Winter runs after a bunted ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Head Coach Tom Senne fistbumps Carson Beavers after making it to third base during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Landry Schneider throws the ball toward the infield during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Mason Leimbek searches the sky for the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Lincoln Majerus sprints to third base during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Prindle slides to third base during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Winona’s Cody Hundorf celebrates after making it to first base during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Lincoln Majerus throws the ball to first base during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Prindle slaps third base in frustration after being tagged out during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Carson Beavers bunts the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Hayden Mathern reaches to hit the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Winona’s Marcus Winter pitches the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Prindle pitches the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Alexander Sadowy hits a ground ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Prindle keeps the ball in front of him during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Head Coach Tom Senne watches the pitch from third base during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Prindle looks to throw the ball back to the pitcher during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Alexander Sadowy hits the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Head Coach Tom Senne and Kyle Prindle (2) watch the pitch during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Head Coach Tom Senne meets with the Rochester Redhawks infield during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Winona’s Jonathon Heftman bunts the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Winona’s Brenden Full (7) kneels so Treven Viestenz (4) can throw the ball toward the infield during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Winona’s Carson Jones looks to try and bunt during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Prindle runs toward third base during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Winona’s Treven Viestenz fields the ball after it falls into the outfield during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Head Coach Tom Senne watches the pitch from third base during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Mason Leimbek sprints through third base toward home during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Kasey Carlson drives a pitch past the left field foul line during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Samuel Hruska bunts the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Winona’s Carson Jones throws the ball to first base after fielding a ground ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
The Winona dugout watches a ball fly in the air during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Head Coach Tom Senne meets with the Rochester Redhawks infield during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Samuel Hruska pitches the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Leopold looks to make a double play by throwing the ball to first base after tagging second base during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
072223-Redhawks v Winona Legion Substate Final
Rochester Redhawks’ Head Coach Tom Senne awards Charlie Kipp with his first-place medal after defeating the Winona LeJetz in the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
