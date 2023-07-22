Photos: Rochester Redhawks, Winona LeJetz SubState 1 American Legion championship baseball on July 22, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Rochester Redhawks defeated the Winona LeJetz 13-7 in the SubState 1 American Legion championship baseball game on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.

