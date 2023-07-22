Photos: Rochester Redhawks, Winona LeJetz SubState 1 American Legion championship baseball on July 22, 2023

The Rochester Redhawks defeated the Winona LeJetz 13-7 in the SubState 1 American Legion championship baseball game on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Prindle pitches the ball as his hat falls down in front of his eyes during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Lincoln Majerus celebrates with a crane pose after hitting a double during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Connor Dahl pitches the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Winona’s Marcus Winter runs after a bunted ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Head Coach Tom Senne fistbumps Carson Beavers after making it to third base during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Landry Schneider throws the ball toward the infield during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Mason Leimbek searches the sky for the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Lincoln Majerus sprints to third base during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Prindle slides to third base during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Winona’s Cody Hundorf celebrates after making it to first base during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Lincoln Majerus throws the ball to first base during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Prindle slaps third base in frustration after being tagged out during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Carson Beavers bunts the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Hayden Mathern reaches to hit the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Winona’s Marcus Winter pitches the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Prindle pitches the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Alexander Sadowy hits a ground ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Prindle keeps the ball in front of him during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Head Coach Tom Senne watches the pitch from third base during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Prindle looks to throw the ball back to the pitcher during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Alexander Sadowy hits the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Head Coach Tom Senne and Kyle Prindle (2) watch the pitch during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Head Coach Tom Senne meets with the Rochester Redhawks infield during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Winona’s Jonathon Heftman bunts the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Winona’s Brenden Full (7) kneels so Treven Viestenz (4) can throw the ball toward the infield during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Winona’s Carson Jones looks to try and bunt during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Prindle runs toward third base during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Winona’s Treven Viestenz fields the ball after it falls into the outfield during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Head Coach Tom Senne watches the pitch from third base during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Mason Leimbek sprints through third base toward home during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Kasey Carlson drives a pitch past the left field foul line during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Samuel Hruska bunts the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Winona’s Carson Jones throws the ball to first base after fielding a ground ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
The Winona dugout watches a ball fly in the air during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Redhawks on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Head Coach Tom Senne meets with the Rochester Redhawks infield during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Samuel Hruska pitches the ball during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Leopold looks to make a double play by throwing the ball to first base after tagging second base during the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Winona LeJetz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Rochester Redhawks’ Head Coach Tom Senne awards Charlie Kipp with his first-place medal after defeating the Winona LeJetz in the championship game of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
