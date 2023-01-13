99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Rochester wrestling triangular on Jan. 12, 2023

By Traci Westcott
January 12, 2023 09:07 PM
Century, Mayo and John-Marshall faced off in a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 202,3 at Mayo High School in Rochester.

Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Mayo’s Calder Sheehan wrestles John Marshall’s Darius Jordan in a 145-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Mayo youth wrestlers greet high school wrestlers before a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Mayo’s Andrew Trimble, left, wrestles John Marshall’s Alvin Yang in a 106-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Mayo’s Andrew Trimble, top, wrestles John Marshall’s Alvin Yang in a 106-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Mayo’s Andrew Trimble wrestles John Marshall’s Alvin Yang in a 106-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Mayo’s Adam Buenger, top, wrestles John Marshall’s Jin Yang in a 120-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
John Marshall’s Jin Yang, top, wrestles Mayo’s Adam Buenger in a 120-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Mayo’s Max Erickson, left, wrestles John Marshall’s Zion Scheard in a 126-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
John Marshall’s Chai Yang, left, wrestles Mayo’s Kai Kobayashi in a 138-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Mayo’s Calder Sheehan, left, wrestles John Marshall’s Darius Jordan in a 145-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Mayo’s Kamden Ernste, top, wrestles John Marshall’s Ethan Bertschinger in a 152-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
John Marshall’s Ethan Bertschinger, top, wrestles Mayo’s Kamden Ernste in a 152-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
John Marshall’s Chai Yang, left, wrestles Mayo’s Kai Kobayashi in a 138-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
John Marshall’s Lama Kamara wrestles Mayo’s Carter Funk in a 160-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
John Marshall’s Lama Kamara wrestles Mayo’s Carter Funk in a 160-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Mayo’s Dylan Peper wrestles John Marshall’s Wyatt Stanton in a 195-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
John Marshall’s Evan Hernandez wrestles Mayo’s Ethan Peper in a 220-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Mayo coaches watch during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Mayo’s Caleb Loomis wrestles John Marshall’s Jacob Hanson in a 285-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
John Marshall’s Jacob Hanson, top, wrestles Mayo’s Caleb Loomis in a 285-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Century’s Mason Teal, top, wrestles John Marshall’s Alvin Yang in a 106-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
John Marshall’s Alvin Yang, top, wrestles Century’s Mason Teal in a 106-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Mayo’s Carter Funk wrestles John Marshall’s Lama Kamara in a 160-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Century’s Gabrien Callies wrestles John Marshall’s Jin Yang in a 120-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Century’s Gabrien Callies wrestles John Marshall’s Jin Yang in a 120-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Century’s Nade Ellingson wrestles John Marshall’s Zion Sheard in a 126-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Century’s Nade Ellingson, top, wrestles John Marshall’s Zion Sheard in a 126-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Century’s Isaak Douangdy wrestles John Marshall’s Chai Yang in a 138-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
John Marshall’s Darius Jordan wrestles Century’s Michael Nail in a 145-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Century’s Ethan Backus wrestles John Marshall’s Ethan Bertschinger in a 152-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Century’s Ethan Backus, bottom, wrestles John Marshall’s Ethan Bertschinger in a 152-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Century’s Byron Callies prepares to wrestle John Marshall’s Evan Hernandez in a 220-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Century’s Byron Callies wrestles John Marshall’s Evan Hernandez in a 220-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Century’s Byron Callies wrestles John Marshall’s Evan Hernandez in a 220-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
Century’s Byron Callies hugs John Marshall’s Evan Hernandez after a 220-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
John Marshall’s Jacob Hanson wrestles Century’s Robert Falk in a 285-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Wrestling Triangular
John Marshall’s Jacob Hanson wrestles Century’s Robert Falk in a 285-pound match during a wrestling triangular on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

