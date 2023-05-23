Photos: Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023

Lourdes defeated Schaeffer Academy 4-3 in a section 1A boys tennis final on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Lourdes is brought to a huddle by Head Coach Steve Tacl ahead of the section 1A boys tennis finals against Schaeffer Academy on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy is brought to a huddle by Head Coach Kady Monson ahead of the section 1A boys tennis finals against Lourdes on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Lourdes' Marjan Veldic serves the ball to Schaeffer Academy's Hudson Zimmerman during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Schaeffer Academy's Hudson Zimmerman tosses the ball up to serve the ball to Lourdes' Marjan Veldic during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Lourdes' Marjan Veldic volleys the ball back to Schaeffer Academy's Hudson Zimmerman during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Lourdes' Marjan Veldic flips his score card to 5 after gaining 2 points against Schaeffer Academy's Hudson Zimmerman during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Schaeffer Academy's Hudson Zimmerman prepares to volley the ball back to Lourdes' Marjan Veldic during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Lourdes' Evan Ritter jumps up to volley the ball back to Schaeffer Academy's Alex Yovchev during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Schaeffer Academy's Alex Yovchev buries his head in his hand after losing a point to Lourdes' Evan Ritter during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Lourdes' Evan Ritter volleys the ball back to Schaeffer Academy's Alex Yovchev during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Schaeffer Academy's Alex Yovchev hits the ball back to Lourdes' Evan Ritter during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Lourdes' Joseph Palen prepares to serve the ball over his teammate Charlie Young and toward Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson and Noah Ryder during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Schaeffer Academy's Noah Ryder serves the ball over teammate Asher Monson and toward Lourdes' Joseph Palen and Charlie Young during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson runs toward the ball during his doubles match with teammate Noah Ryder and against Lourdes' Joseph Palen and Charlie Young during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Schaeffer Academy's Noah Ryder goes to a knee as his teammate Asher Monson serves the ball to Lourdes' Charlie Young and Joseph Palen during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Lourdes' Joseph Palen volleys the ball back toward Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson and Noah Ryder during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Schaeffer Acadmey's Noah Ryder looks toward teammate Asher Monson to celebrate after gaining a point on Lourdes' Charlie Young and Joseph Palen during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Lourdes' Charlie Young falls backward into the safety tarp while playing against Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson and Noah Ryder during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Lourdes' Joseph Palen waits for teammate Charlie Young to serve the ball to Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson and Noah Ryder during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson high fives teammate Noah Ryder after gaining a point against Lourdes' Charlie Young and Joseph Palen during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Lourde's Easton Ackley comforts teammate Andy Fink after losing the doubles 2 game to Schaeffer Academy's Noah Monson and Bethany Monson during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Schaeffer Academy's Neil Vokoun tosses the ball in the air to serve toward Lourdes' Ethan Hubbard in a close tie-breaker during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester. Schaeffer Academy's Head Coach Kady Monson watches through the window in the tarp.
Members of the Lourdes' boys tennis team cheer on their teammates from the sideline during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
The Lourdes boys tennis team poses with first place medals and a trophy after defeating Schaeffer Academy 4-3 in the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
