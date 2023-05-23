99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 6:28 PM

Lourdes defeated Schaeffer Academy 4-3 in a section 1A boys tennis final on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.

Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Lourdes is brought to a huddle by Head Coach Steve Tacl ahead of the section 1A boys tennis finals against Schaeffer Academy on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Schaeffer Academy is brought to a huddle by Head Coach Kady Monson ahead of the section 1A boys tennis finals against Lourdes on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Lourdes' Marjan Veldic serves the ball to Schaeffer Academy's Hudson Zimmerman during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Schaeffer Academy's Hudson Zimmerman tosses the ball up to serve the ball to Lourdes' Marjan Veldic during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Lourdes' Marjan Veldic volleys the ball back to Schaeffer Academy's Hudson Zimmerman during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Lourdes' Marjan Veldic flips his score card to 5 after gaining 2 points against Schaeffer Academy's Hudson Zimmerman during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Schaeffer Academy's Hudson Zimmerman prepares to volley the ball back to Lourdes' Marjan Veldic during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Lourdes' Evan Ritter jumps up to volley the ball back to Schaeffer Academy's Alex Yovchev during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Schaeffer Academy's Alex Yovchev buries his head in his hand after losing a point to Lourdes' Evan Ritter during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Lourdes' Evan Ritter volleys the ball back to Schaeffer Academy's Alex Yovchev during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Schaeffer Academy's Alex Yovchev hits the ball back to Lourdes' Evan Ritter during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Lourdes' Joseph Palen prepares to serve the ball over his teammate Charlie Young and toward Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson and Noah Ryder during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Schaeffer Academy's Noah Ryder serves the ball over teammate Asher Monson and toward Lourdes' Joseph Palen and Charlie Young during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson runs toward the ball during his doubles match with teammate Noah Ryder and against Lourdes' Joseph Palen and Charlie Young during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Schaeffer Academy's Noah Ryder goes to a knee as his teammate Asher Monson serves the ball to Lourdes' Charlie Young and Joseph Palen during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Lourdes' Joseph Palen volleys the ball back toward Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson and Noah Ryder during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Schaeffer Acadmey's Noah Ryder looks toward teammate Asher Monson to celebrate after gaining a point on Lourdes' Charlie Young and Joseph Palen during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Lourdes' Charlie Young falls backward into the safety tarp while playing against Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson and Noah Ryder during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Lourdes' Joseph Palen waits for teammate Charlie Young to serve the ball to Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson and Noah Ryder during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson high fives teammate Noah Ryder after gaining a point against Lourdes' Charlie Young and Joseph Palen during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Lourde's Easton Ackley comforts teammate Andy Fink after losing the doubles 2 game to Schaeffer Academy's Noah Monson and Bethany Monson during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Schaeffer Academy's Neil Vokoun tosses the ball in the air to serve toward Lourdes' Ethan Hubbard in a close tie-breaker during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester. Schaeffer Academy's Head Coach Kady Monson watches through the window in the tarp.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Members of the Lourdes' boys tennis team cheer on their teammates from the sideline during the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
The Lourdes boys tennis team poses with first place medals and a trophy after defeating Schaeffer Academy 4-3 in the section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023, at the Rochester Athletic Club in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
