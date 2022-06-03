Photos: Section 1 softball championship games on June 2, 2022

Winona, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA
Winona’s Savannah Mohan and Gracyn Hamernik play a hand clap game before a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Alma Johnson, right, puts glitter on Makayla Steffes before a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Makayla Steffes throws a pitch during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Gabbie Grover makes a play during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Winona on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Macy McNally overslides at second base during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Winona on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Macy McNally talks to Savannah Mohan during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Winona on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Libby Maxson (11) throws a pitch during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Winona on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Aubrey Grover makes a play during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Winona on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Calleigh Richards (10) bats during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Winona on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona celebrates after defeating Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 in a Section 1AAA softball championship on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Makayla Steffes walks off the field celebrates after defeating Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 in a Section 1AAA softball championship on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona celebrates after defeating Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 in a Section 1AAA softball championship on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Makayla Steffes hugs team manager Tatum Dulek after defeating Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 in a Section 1AAA softball championship on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona celebrates after defeating Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 in a Section 1AAA softball championship on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona waits to receive their medals after defeating Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 in a Section 1AAA softball championship on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona celebrates after defeating Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 in a Section 1AAA softball championship on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Grace Fricke (29) displays the trophy towards the fans after defeating Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 in a Section 1AAA softball championship on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha-Kellogg, Bethlehem Academy Section 1A
Wabasha-Kellogg’s Sophie Graner (8) throws a pitch during a Section 1A softball championship game against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Wabasha-Kellogg defeated Bethlehem Academy 21-11 advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha-Kellogg’s Hayden Hawkins (2) makes a play at second during a Section 1A softball championship game against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Wabasha-Kellogg defeated Bethlehem Academy 21-11 advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha-Kellogg cheers as they pull ahead during a Section 1A softball championship game against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Wabasha-Kellogg defeated Bethlehem Academy 21-11 advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha-Kellogg cheers during a Section 1A softball championship game against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Wabasha-Kellogg defeated Bethlehem Academy 21-11 advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha-Kellogg’s Hayden Hawkins (2) makes a play at second during a Section 1A softball championship game against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Wabasha-Kellogg defeated Bethlehem Academy 21-11 advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha-Kellogg’s Hannah Johnson (8) throws a pitch during a Section 1A softball championship game against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Wabasha-Kellogg defeated Bethlehem Academy 21-11 advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha-Kellogg’s Megan Solberg (10) cheers as they pull ahead during a Section 1A softball championship game against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Wabasha-Kellogg defeated Bethlehem Academy 21-11 advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha-Kellogg’s Brielle Adams (11) and Jaqueline Avilez (9) celebrate after defeating Bethlehem Academy 21-11 during a Section 1A softball championship on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha-Kellogg’s Sophie Graner, right, gives Lauren Stumpf a noogie after defeating Bethlehem Academy 21-11 during a Section 1A softball championship on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha-Kellogg’s Brielle Adams (11) and Jaqueline Avilez (9) celebrate after defeating Bethlehem Academy 21-11 during a Section 1A softball championship on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha-Kellogg celebrate with head coach Mike Schumacher after defeating Bethlehem Academy 21-11 during a Section 1A softball championship on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha-Kellogg celebrate after defeating Bethlehem Academy 21-11 during a Section 1A softball championship on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Cannon Falls Section 1AA
Cannon Falls’ Rachael Miller bats during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Chatfield on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield cheers during the second Section 1AA softball championship game against Cannon Falls on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Chatfield defeated Cannon Falls 11-0, advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Kara Goetzinger runs to third during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Cannon Falls on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Peyton Berg bunts during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Cannon Falls on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls’ Abigail Breuer throws a pitch during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Chatfield on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Jaiden Zimmerman bunts during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Cannon Falls on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls’ Chloe Lingelbach bats during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Chatfield on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Jaiden Zimmerman throws a pitch during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Cannon Falls on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Jaiden Zimmerman throws a pitch during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Cannon Falls on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Brynn Irish bats during the second Section 1AA softball championship game against Cannon Falls on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Chatfield defeated Cannon Falls 11-0, advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Claire Springer calls two outs during the second Section 1AA softball championship game against Cannon Falls on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Chatfield defeated Cannon Falls 11-0, advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Alexis Hinckley makes a play at first as Cannon Falls’ Isabelle Pagel slides back during the second Section 1AA softball championship game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Chatfield defeated Cannon Falls 11-0, advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Claire Springer (11) makes a stop at the mound during the second Section 1AA softball championship game against Cannon Falls on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Chatfield defeated Cannon Falls 11-0, advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls’ Rachael Miller bats during the second Section 1AA softball championship game against Chatfield on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Chatfield defeated Cannon Falls 11-0, advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Jaiden Zimmerman celebrates with teammate Sydney Allen after scoring a run during the second Section 1AA softball championship game against Cannon Falls on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Chatfield defeated Cannon Falls 11-0, advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Sydney Allen celebrates as she scores a run during the second Section 1AA softball championship game against Cannon Falls on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Chatfield defeated Cannon Falls 11-0, advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Brynn Irish and Peyton Berg celebrate after defeating Cannon Falls during the second Section 1AA softball championship game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Chatfield defeated Cannon Falls 11-0, advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Kara Goetzinger bats during the second Section 1AA softball championship game against Cannon Falls on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Chatfield defeated Cannon Falls 11-0, advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Peyton Berg catches during the second Section 1AA softball championship game against Cannon Falls on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Chatfield defeated Cannon Falls 11-0, advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield celebrates after defeating Cannon Falls during the second Section 1AA softball championship game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Chatfield defeated Cannon Falls 11-0, advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Brynn Irish and Peyton Berg celebrate after defeating Cannon Falls during the second Section 1AA softball championship game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Chatfield defeated Cannon Falls 11-0, advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield celebrates after defeating Cannon Falls during the second Section 1AA softball championship game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Chatfield defeated Cannon Falls 11-0, advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield celebrates after defeating Cannon Falls during the second Section 1AA softball championship game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Chatfield defeated Cannon Falls 11-0, advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield celebrates after defeating Cannon Falls during the second Section 1AA softball championship game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Chatfield defeated Cannon Falls 11-0, advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Britten Ruskell hugs teammates Devann Clemens and Alexis Hinckley after defeating Cannon Falls during the second Section 1AA softball championship game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Chatfield defeated Cannon Falls 11-0, advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin