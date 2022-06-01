SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
Photos: Section 1 Softball Semifinals

Section 1A, 1AA and 1AAA semifinal softball games were held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
May 31, 2022 07:22 PM
softball semifinals
Winona huddles before a Section 1AAA softball semifinal game against Byron on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Winona Section 1AAA softball semifinals
Byron holds hands during the national anthem before a Section 1AAA softball semifinal game against Winona on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Winona Section 1AAA softball semifinals
Winona’s Ava Hamsund (6) throws a pitch during a Section 1AAA softball semifinal game against Byron on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Winona Section 1AAA softball semifinals
Byron’s Macy Borowski (25) bats during a Section 1AAA softball semifinal game against Winona on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
softball semifinals
Winona huddles before a Section 1AAA softball semifinal game against Byron on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Winona Section 1AAA softball semifinals
Byron’s Talli Behrens (16) bats during a Section 1AAA softball semifinal game against Winona on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Winona Section 1AAA softball semifinals
Winona’s Makayla Steffes (21) puts a mitt on Byron’s Lindsey Schultz (11) during a Section 1AAA softball semifinal game on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Winona Section 1AAA softball semifinals
Byron huddles during a Section 1AAA softball semifinal game against Winona on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Winona Section 1AAA softball semifinals
Byron’s Macy Borowski (25) pitches during a Section 1AAA softball semifinal game against Winona on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Winona Section 1AAA softball semifinals
Byron’s Lindsey Schultz (11) bats during a Section 1AAA softball semifinal game against Winona on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Winona Section 1AAA softball semifinals
Byron cheers as they bring in a run during a Section 1AAA softball semifinal game against Winona on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Winona Section 1AAA softball semifinals
Winona’s Macy McNally bats during a Section 1AAA softball semifinal game against Byron on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Winona Section 1AAA softball semifinals
Winona’s Grace Fricke (29) cheers after hitting a triple during a Section 1AAA softball semifinal game against Byron on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Cannon Falls 1AA softball semifinals
Chatfield huddles during a Section 1AA softball semifinal game against Cannon Falls on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Cannon Falls 1AA softball semifinals
Cannon Falls’ Abigal Breuer (16) throws a pitch during a Section 1AA softball semifinal game against Chatfield on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Cannon Falls 1AA softball semifinals
Chatfield’s Jaiden Zimmerman tags out Cannon Falls’ Morgan Kasa on a steal during a Section 1AA softball semifinal game on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Cannon Falls 1AA softball semifinals
Chatfield’s Devann Clemens (8) and Brittin Ruskell (9) cheer after bringing in a run during a Section 1AA softball semifinal game against Cannon Falls on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Cannon Falls 1AA softball semifinals
Chatfield’s Claire Springer (11) heads to the dugout after pitching a strikeout during a Section 1AA softball semifinal game against Cannon Falls on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Cannon Falls 1AA softball semifinals
Cannon Falls’ Kay Frenette (11) makes a catch in left field during a Section 1AA softball semifinal game against Chatfield on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Cannon Falls 1AA softball semifinals
Chatfield’s Claire Springer throws a pitch during a Section 1AA softball semifinal game against Cannon Falls on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Cannon Falls 1AA softball semifinals
Chatfield’s Tatum Allen dives for a ball during a Section 1AA softball semifinal game against Cannon Falls on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Cannon Falls 1AA softball semifinals
Cannon Falls’ Madison Burr slides into third under Chatfield’s Brynn Irish (25) during a Section 1AA softball semifinal game against Cannon Falls on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha-Kellogg, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown1A softball semifinals
Wabasha-Kellogg’s Megan Solberg (10) makes a play at third base during a Section 1A softball semifinal game against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha-Kellogg, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown1A softball semifinals
Wabasha-Kellogg coach Steve Gosse cheers during a Section 1A softball semifinal game against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha-Kellogg, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown1A softball semifinals
Wabasha-Kellogg’s Jaqueline Avilez (9) makes a catch during a Section 1A softball semifinal game against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha-Kellogg, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown1A softball semifinals
Wabasha-Kellogg puts out a bunt during a Section 1A softball semifinal game against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha-Kellogg, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown1A softball semifinals
Wabasha-Kellogg’s Sophie Graner (8) pitches during a Section 1A softball semifinal game against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha-Kellogg, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown1A softball semifinals
Wabasha-Kellogg’s Hannah Johnson (5) high-fives Ella Lineweaver (6) after scoring a run during a Section 1A softball semifinal game against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Wabasha-Kellogg, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown1A softball semifinals
Wabasha-Kellogg’s Hannah Johnson (5) heads home as the dugout cheers during a Section 1A softball semifinal game against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
