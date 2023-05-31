99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Photos: Section 1A boys and girls golf meet on May 31, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 4:15 PM

The Section 1A boys and girls golf meet was held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.

1A Golf Meet
Wabasha-Kellogg's Rachel Smith, left, Fillmore Central's Courtney Hershberger and Hayfield's Avery Towey line up their putts during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander's Lincoln Lunning drives the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Wabasha-Kellogg's Alex LaRocque chips the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander's Lincoln Lunning chips the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Hayfield's Sam Tucker chips the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Fillmore Central's Jake Fishbaugher tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Fillmore Central's Courtney Hershberger tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Hayfield's Avery Towey tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Rushford-Peterson's Sam Lafleur chips the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Fillmore Central's Jake Fishbaugher chips the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
People walk the course during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Lanesboro's Hayden Lawstuen chips the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Southland's Cohen Wiste lines up a putt during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Lanesboro's Hayden Lawstuen, left, putts during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Lanesboro's Chloe Schnebly tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Fillmore Central's Courtney Hershberger is coached during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Wabasha-Kellogg's Rachel Smith tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Lanesboro's Chloe Schnebly chips the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Southland's Cohen Wiste drives the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Lanesboro's Hayden Lawstuen watches after driving the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Houston's Ethan Knutson putts during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Southland's Cohen Wiste watches the ball after teeing off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Fillmore Central's Jake Fishbaugher tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Rushford-Peterson's Sam Lafleur tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Fillmore Central's Courtney Hershberger chips the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Houston's Hannah Weichert tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Southland's Claire Nelsen tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Kingsland's Emily Sargent tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander's Gabby Tangren tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
1A Golf Meet
Hayfield's Avery Towey putts during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
