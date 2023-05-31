Photos: Section 1A boys and girls golf meet on May 31, 2023

The Section 1A boys and girls golf meet was held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Wabasha-Kellogg's Rachel Smith, left, Fillmore Central's Courtney Hershberger and Hayfield's Avery Towey line up their putts during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander's Lincoln Lunning drives the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Wabasha-Kellogg's Alex LaRocque chips the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander's Lincoln Lunning chips the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Hayfield's Sam Tucker chips the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Fillmore Central's Jake Fishbaugher tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Fillmore Central's Courtney Hershberger tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Hayfield's Avery Towey tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Rushford-Peterson's Sam Lafleur chips the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Fillmore Central's Jake Fishbaugher chips the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
People walk the course during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Lanesboro's Hayden Lawstuen chips the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Southland's Cohen Wiste lines up a putt during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Lanesboro's Hayden Lawstuen, left, putts during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Lanesboro's Chloe Schnebly tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Fillmore Central's Courtney Hershberger is coached during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Wabasha-Kellogg's Rachel Smith tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Lanesboro's Chloe Schnebly chips the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Southland's Cohen Wiste drives the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Lanesboro's Hayden Lawstuen watches after driving the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Houston's Ethan Knutson putts during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Southland's Cohen Wiste watches the ball after teeing off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Fillmore Central's Jake Fishbaugher tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Rushford-Peterson's Sam Lafleur tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Fillmore Central's Courtney Hershberger chips the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Houston's Hannah Weichert tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Southland's Claire Nelsen tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Kingsland's Emily Sargent tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander's Gabby Tangren tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Hayfield's Avery Towey putts during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or
twestcott@postbulletin.com
.