SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, October 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Section 1A girls and boys Cross Country Championships on, Oct. 27, 2022

The Section 1A girls and boys Cross Country Championships were held on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
October 27, 2022 08:03 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Area runners compete during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Lourdes huddles before the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Area girls compete during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Winona Cotter huddles before the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
St. Charles' huddles during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Girls participate during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Winona Cotter’s Sonja Semling nears the finish line during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Semling finished with a time of 19:07.03 setting a new personal record.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Area runners compete during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Winona Cotter’s Sonja Semling nears the finish line during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Semling finished with a time of 19:07.03 setting a new personal record.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Girls participate during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Winona Cotter’s Sonja Semling nears the finish line during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Semling finished with a time of 19:07.03 setting a new personal record.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Lake City’s Olivia Yotter nears the finish line during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Area runners compete during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Pine Island’s Ashley Pederson gets a hug from teamate Elena Kabat during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Area runners compete during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Area runners compete during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Lourdes Abigail Oxentenko runs during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Area runners compete during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Area runners compete during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Kingsland’s Garrison Hubka nears the finish line during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Hubka finished with a time of 16:55.39.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Area runners compete during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Kingsland’s Garrison Hubka nears the finish line during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Hubka finished with a time of 16:55.39.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Wabasha-Kellogg’s Cole Arens competes during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Winona Cotter’s John Fritts competes during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Lanesboro/Fillmore Central’s Isaac Snyder competes during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson’s Ryan Prinsen competes during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Winona Cotter’s Erik Semling competes during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Lake City’s Eric Anderson competes during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Lake City’s Eric Anderson competes during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Lake City’s Conrad Seydel competes during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Winona Cotter’s Ryan Littlefield competes during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson’s Aaron Ploetz competes during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland’s Carter Glynn competes during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Kingsland’s Garrison Hubka nears the finish line during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Hubka finished with a time of 16:55.39.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Pine Island’s Braxton Osterhaus competes during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Kingsland’s Cole Kruegel competes during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Kingsland’s Cole Kruegel competes during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Area runners compete during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Lake City’s Olivia Yotter hugs teammate Jacey Majerus during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Lourdes girls qualified for the State Tournament during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Lake City girls qualified for the State Tournament during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson boys qualified for the State Tournament during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Winona Cotter boys qualified for the State Tournament during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGCROSS COUNTRYLOURDES HIGH SCHOOLCHATFIELDGOODHUEHAYFIELD-BROWNSDALELAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSSPRING VALLEY-WYKOFFLANESBOROLEWISTON-ALTURAAUSTINPINE ISLANDSCHAEFFER ACADEMYST CHARLES-ELBAWABASHA-KELLOGGROCHESTER2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Volleyball Results Scores graphic
Prep
Section 1A volleyball results for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
October 27, 2022 08:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
October 27, 2022 08:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Prep
A victory years in the making: Kingsland senior Hubka wins Section 1A boys cross country title
The now two-time state qualifier used an impressive final kick in the last 1,000 meters to get past friend and competitor Braxton Osterhaus of Pine Island.
October 27, 2022 07:56 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Prep
Lourdes' Witter sails into Class A state individual tennis semifinals
Lourdes senior tennis star Ryann Witter easily won both of her matches Thursday in the Class A state girls tennis tournament. In Class AA, Mayo's Loftus sisters also had an easy time in doubles in the first two rounds.
October 27, 2022 04:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports