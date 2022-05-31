SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 31
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Section 1A individual boys tennis on May 31, 2022

The Section 1A individual boys tennis finals were held Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club.

Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Championship
Lourdes' Marjan Veldic returns the ball to Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson during the Section 1A boys tennis individual championship Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Veldic beat Monson 6-1 and 6-3 to win the Section 1A title.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
May 31, 2022 04:35 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Championship
Lourdes' Marjan Veldic prepares to serve during the Section 1A boys tennis individual championship against Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Veldic beat Monson 6-1 and 6-3 to win the Section 1A title.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Championship
Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson serves the ball to Lourdes' Marjan Veldic during the Section 1A boys tennis individual championship Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Veldic beat Monson 6-1 and 6-3 to win the Section 1A title.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Championship
Lourdes' Marjan Veldic returns the ball to Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson during the Section 1A boys tennis individual championship Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Veldic beat Monson 6-1 and 6-3 to win the Section 1A title.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Championship
Lourdes' Charlie Young returns the ball to Lourdes' Ethan Leeser and Freddie Suhler during the Section 1A boys tennis doubles championship Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Suhler and Leeser beat Young and his doubles partner Easton Blissenbach 6-1 and 6-1.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Championship
Lourdes' Ethan Leeser serves the ball during the Section 1A boys tennis doubles championship with his partner Freddie Suhler against Lourdes' Easton Blissenbach and Charlie Young Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Suhler and Leeser beat Young and Blissenbach 6-1 and 6-1.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Championship
Lourdes' Freddie Suhler returns the ball during the Section 1A boys tennis doubles championship with his partner Ethan Leeser against Lourdes' Easton Blissenbach and Charlie Young Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Suhler and Leeser beat Young and Blissenbach 6-1 and 6-1.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Championship
Lourdes' Easton Blissenbach returns the ball during the Section 1A boys tennis doubles championship with his partner Charlie Young against Lourdes' Freddie Suhler and Ethan Leeser Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Suhler and Leeser beat Young and Blissenbach 6-1 and 6-1.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Championship
Lourdes' Charlie Young returns the ball during the Section 1A boys tennis doubles championship with his partner Easton Blissenbach against Lourdes' Freddie Suhler and Ethan Leeser Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Suhler and Leeser beat Young and Blissenbach 6-1 and 6-1.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Championship
Lourdes' Freddie Suhler reacts during the Section 1A boys tennis doubles championship with his partner Ethan Leeser against Lourdes' Easton Blissenbach and Charlie Young Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Suhler and Leeser beat Young and Blissenbach 6-1 and 6-1.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Championship
Lourdes' Ethan Leeser returns the ball during the Section 1A boys tennis doubles championship with his partner Freddie Suhler against Lourdes' Easton Blissenbach and Charlie Young Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Suhler and Leeser beat Young and Blissenbach 6-1 and 6-1.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Championship
Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson returns the ball to Lourdes' Marjan Veldic during the Section 1A boys tennis individual championship Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Veldic beat Monson 6-1 and 6-3 to win the Section 1A title.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Championship
Lourdes' Marjan Veldic reacts during the Section 1A boys tennis individual championship against Schaeffer Academy's Asher Monson Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Veldic beat Monson 6-1 and 6-3 to win the Section 1A title.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Championship
Schaeffer Academy's Faith Monson returns the ball to Lourdes' Evan Ritter during the Section 1A boys tennis individual third place match Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Championship
Lourdes' Evan Ritter returns the ball to Schaeffer Academy's Faith Monson during the Section 1A boys tennis individual third place match Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Championship
Lourdes' Evan Ritter returns the ball to Schaeffer Academy's Faith Monson during the Section 1A boys tennis individual third place match Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Championship
Schaeffer Academy's Faith Monson returns the ball to Lourdes' Evan Ritter during the Section 1A boys tennis individual third place match Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGLOURDES HIGH SCHOOLROCHESTERSCHAEFFER ACADEMYBOYS TENNIS2021-22 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Championship
Prep
Lourdes' Veldic bangs out section title win, now he wants something much bigger
Lourdes junior Marjan Veldic and the Lourdes senior combination of Ethan Leeser and Freddie Suhler will all be heading to the Class A state boys individual tennis tournament next week. Veldic finished as singles champion, Leeser/Suhler as doubles champ.
May 31, 2022 03:46 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
061821-BOYS-CLASS-A-TRACK-4576.jpg
Prep
Boys Section 1A track-and-field honor roll
SECTION 1A HONOR ROLL
May 31, 2022 10:54 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
eca579dc140a584986266720f25fdcbd.jpg
Prep
Girls Section 1A track-and-field honor roll
(Blooming Prairie, Caledonia/Spring Grove, Chatfield, Winona Cotter, Dover-Eyota, GMLOKS, RACE, Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, La Crescent, Lake City, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton), Lewiston-Altura, Lyle/Pacelli, Medford, Pine Island, Lourdes, Rushford-Peterson, Houston, St. Charles, Triton, Wabasha-Kellogg, Zumbrota-Mazeppa)
May 31, 2022 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Mayo High School High Jump
Exclusive
Prep
High jumpers Marial, Myren have taken a leap for Mayo track and field team
Mayo high jumpers Yaih Marial and Adam Myren have both gone 6-feet-6 this season. They believe they can go higher still.
May 31, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff