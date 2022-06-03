SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Friday, June 3
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Section 1A Track and Field Championship Meet on June 2, 2022

High Schools in the 1A division took to the track at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota for their section championship.

Section 1A Track & Field Finals At Triton
Lourdes' triple jumper Lindsey Rossow on her second attempt at the section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 02, 2022. Rossow took second with a final score of 34 feet 5.50 inches.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
June 02, 2022 11:51 PM
Lake City High School junior Jacey Majerus runs first in girls 4x800 relay during the section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 02, 2022. The Lake City girls group finished first with a final time of 9:46.94.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Lake City High School senior McKenna Beltz runs second in the girls 4x800 relay during the section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 02, 2022. The Lake City girls group finished first with a final time of 9:46.94.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Lake City High School senior McKenna Beltz runs second in the girls 4x800 relay during the section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 02, 2022. The Lake City girls group finished first with a final time of 9:46.94.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Lake City High School freshman Peyton Meincke ran third during the girls 4x800 relay during the section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 02, 2022. The Lake City girls group finished first with a final time of 9:46.94.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Lake City High School freshman Peyton Meincke ran third during the girls 4x800 relay during the section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 02, 2022. The Lake City girls group finished first with a final time of 9:46.94.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Lake City High School senior Mela Schmitz takes the baton from freshman Peyton Meincke during the girls 4x800 relay at the section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 02, 2022. The Lake City girls group finished first with a final time of 9:46.94.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Lake City High School senior Mela Schmitz runs fourth in the girls 4x800 during the section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 02, 2022. The Lake City girls group finished first with a final time of 9:46.94.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Lake City High School junior Jacey Majerus hugs her teammate, senior Mela Schmitz after she finished the girls 4x800 relay during the section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 02, 2022. The Lake City girls group finished first with a final time of 9:46.94.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Triton High School's Owen Petersohn (center) runs the boys 110m hurdles during the section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 02, 2022. Petersohn finished first with a 15.92.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
GMLOKS' Anika Reiland (center) and Chantle Reiland (right) run in the girls 100m during the section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 02, 2022. The pair finished first and second with respective times of 12.90 and 13.03.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Parents, students and coaches all crowd the stands at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota during the section 1A track and field finals on Thursday, June 02, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Triton High School's Owen Petersohn runs the boys 300m hurdles during the section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 02, 2022. Petersohn finished first with a final time of 39.54.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Chatfield High School's Sam Backer (center) and Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School's RJ Sylak (right) runs in the boys 100m during the section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 02, 2022. Backer finished first with a time of 11.17 and Sylak an 11.22.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School's Natasha Sortland runs the girls 1600m during the section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 02, 2022. Sortland finished first in the event with a final time of 5:21.73.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School's Natasha Sortland runs the girls 1600m during the section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 02, 2022. Sortland finished first in the event with a final time of 5:21.73.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Lourdes' Kevin Turlington runs the boys 1600m during section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center on Thursday, June 02, 2022. Turlington finished first with a final time of 4:27.62.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Lourdes' Kevin Turlington runs the boys 1600m during section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center on Thursday, June 02, 2022. Turlington finished first with a final time of 4:27.62.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School's Katrina Sortland runs the girls 800m during section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 02, 2022. Sortland finished first with a final time of 2:22.58.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School's Katrina Sortland runs the girls 800m during section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 02, 2022. Sortland finished first with a final time of 2:22.58.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School's Katrina Sortland runs the girls 800m during section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 02, 2022. Sortland finished first with a final time of 2:22.58.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Lanesboro Fillmore Central High School's Jayce Kiehne run the boy 800m during section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 02, 2022. Kiehne finished first with a final time of 1:58.04.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
