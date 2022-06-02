SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 1
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on June 1, 2022

Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals were held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.

Section 1AA golf finals
Lake City's Natalia Windhorst Knudsen sinks a putt during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
June 01, 2022 07:09 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Section 1AA golf finals
Stewartville's John Becker putts the ball during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Stewartville's John Becker watches the ball after teeing off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Lourdes' Thomas Benner chips the ball during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Cameron Bruns watches the ball after teeing off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Stewartville's John Becker watches the ball after teeing off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Stewartville's Caleb Jannsen studies a putt during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Lourdes' Alex Olson tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Stewartville's Caleb Jannsen watches his ball during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Anders Larson during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Stewartville's Cole Jannsen takes a look at his putt during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Anders Larson watches his shot during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Chatfield's Colton Johnson tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Jag Foster tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Lourdes' Jack Balck tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Lourdes' Tommy Karau chips the ball during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Joe Scripture chips the ball during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Joe Scripture readies to tee off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Stewartville's Alex Larson chips the ball during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Collin Fogarty chips the ball during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Lourdes' Will Pederson chips the ball out of a trap during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Lourdes' Will Pederson reacts to a close ball after chipping it from a sand trap during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Stewartville's Parker Wangen lines up a putt during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Cannon Falls' Jack Freeberg tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Caledonia's Evan Hawkins tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Caledonia's Evan Hawkins watches after teeing off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Stewartville's Austin Walker chips the ball during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Cannon Falls' Anna Dubbels chips a shot during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Lourdes' Paige Moeschler during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Kasson-Mantorville's Keigan Cummings lines up her putt during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Lake City's Emma Berge tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Red Wing's Bailie Roschen tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Anna Cylkowski tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Byron's Natalie Appel tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Alexis Knott prepares her shot during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Schaeffer Academy's Lily Sullivan tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Chatfield's Taylor Ask tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Stewartville's Rachel Boe tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Caledonia's Elenore Milde watches her shot during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Rochester's Ellie Leise during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Stewartville's Lauren Howe tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Lewiston-Altura's Halle McElmury tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Byron's Calie Docter takes a look at the hole during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Lake City's Natalia Windhorst Knudsen tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Byron's Calie Docter tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
A monarch flies under the hat of Red Wing's Brianna Baumbich as she takes a shot during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Alexis Knott chips the ball out of a trap during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA golf finals
Caledonia's Miranda Shroeder tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGZUMBROTA-MAZEPPACANNON FALLSCHATFIELDBYRON2021-22 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS LOURDES HIGH SCHOOLROCHESTERRED WING-WELCHLAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLS
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
a261efca610170d6a33ebe734ccca73c.jpg
Prep
A banner day for Fillmore Central golfers in Section 1A finals
The Fillmore Central girls golf team is headed to the Class A state meet for the eighth time after winning the Section 1A championship on Wednesday at Eastwood Golf Course. The Falcons also swept section medalist honors, as Courtney Hershberger won the girls meet and Jake Fishbaugher won the boys meet.
June 01, 2022 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff
Rochester Raiders logo
Prep
Rochester Raiders ready to make a run at the adapted softball state tournament
The Rochester Raiders open play in the adapted softball state tournament on Friday against the Osseo Orioles
June 01, 2022 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
061921-BOYS-CLASS-AA-TRACK-5581.jpg
Prep
Section 1AAA boys track-and-field honor roll
100 — Michael Nicometo (JM) 10.78; Reece Volk (Lakeville South) 10.80; Jonathan Shrum (Farmington) 10.86.
June 01, 2022 10:18 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
061921-GIRLS-CLASS-AA-TRACK-5676.jpg
Prep
Section 1AAA girls track-and-field honor roll
100 — Lauren Reynolds (Lakeville North) 12.26; Megan Lund (Century) 12.69; Alex Drew (Lakeville South) 12.76.
June 01, 2022 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff