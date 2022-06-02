Photos: Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on June 1, 2022
Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals were held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The Fillmore Central girls golf team is headed to the Class A state meet for the eighth time after winning the Section 1A championship on Wednesday at Eastwood Golf Course. The Falcons also swept section medalist honors, as Courtney Hershberger won the girls meet and Jake Fishbaugher won the boys meet.
The Rochester Raiders open play in the adapted softball state tournament on Friday against the Osseo Orioles
100 — Michael Nicometo (JM) 10.78; Reece Volk (Lakeville South) 10.80; Jonathan Shrum (Farmington) 10.86.
100 — Lauren Reynolds (Lakeville North) 12.26; Megan Lund (Century) 12.69; Alex Drew (Lakeville South) 12.76.