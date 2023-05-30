Photos: Section 1AA boys golf meet on May 30, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The opening round of the Section 1AA boys golf meet was held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.