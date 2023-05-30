99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Photos: Section 1AA boys golf meet on May 30, 2023

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Today at 2:30 PM

The opening round of the Section 1AA boys golf meet was held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.

Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Lake City's Braxton Berlin tees off on the 12th hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Red Wing's John Ahrens tees off on the 12th hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
La Crescent-Hokah's Ryan Nutter chips onto the 12th hole green of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Cannon Falls' Bravin Myrvold chips onto the 12th hole green of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Red Wing's John Ahrens putts on the 12th hole green of Northern Hills Golf Course as Lake City's Braxton Berlin, center, and Cannon Falls' Bravin Myrvold look on during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
La Crescent-Hokah's Ryan Nutter picks up his ball on the 12th hole green of Northern Hills Golf Course as Lake City's Braxton Berlin, left, and Red Wing's John Ahrens, right, look on during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Triton's Riley Freiderich tees off on the 10th hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Lourdes' Colton Rich hits his ball on the 10th hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Kasson-Mantorville's Matthew Justice hits his ball on the 10th hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Dover-Eyota's Carter Boynton putts on the 10th hole green of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Michael Scripture tees off on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Carter Holst hits his ball on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Stewartville's Caleb Jannsen chips onto the first hole green of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Michael Scripture putts on the first hole green of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Byron's Trent Hanson putts on the first hole green of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
St. Charles' Owen Maloney tees off on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Caledonia's Evan Hawkins tees off on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Chatfield's Carson Harstad tees off on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Caledonia's Evan Hawkins ranges the distance to the green on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Chatfield's Carson Harstad putts on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Lewiston-Altura's Anders Shurson prepares to putt on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Lewiston-Altura's Anders Shurson prepares to putt on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
St. Charles' Owen Maloney watches his putt on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
From left, La Crescent-Hoka's Ryan Nutter, Red Wing's John Ahrens and Cannon Falls Bravin Myrvold range the distance to the green on the 12th hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Prep
Lourdes' Veldic rises to his level and powerfully returns to state tennis tournament
May 30, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Stewartville vs. Austin Girls Basketball Section 1AAA Championsh
Prep
Austin's Olivia Walsh 'going home' in choosing UM Crookston for college basketball
May 30, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Prep
Section 1A girls and boys track-and-field honor rolls
May 30, 2023 09:14 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Hair Battle: Peter Wegwerth vs Taylor Schepp
Arts and Entertainment
A hairy situation at Mayo Clinic's biochemical genetics laboratory
May 30, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  John Sievers
gavel court crime
Local
Rochester man charged for sexually soliciting pre-teen boy
May 30, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Andrew William Jones
Local
Rochester man held on $200K bail for violent sex assault
May 30, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
William Ramon Fredrick Hawkins
Local
Rochester man charged in violent Olmsted County home invasion
May 30, 2023 11:08 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson