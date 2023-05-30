Photos: Section 1AA boys golf meet on May 30, 2023

The opening round of the Section 1AA boys golf meet was held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Lake City's Braxton Berlin tees off on the 12th hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Red Wing's John Ahrens tees off on the 12th hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
La Crescent-Hokah's Ryan Nutter chips onto the 12th hole green of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls' Bravin Myrvold chips onto the 12th hole green of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Red Wing's John Ahrens putts on the 12th hole green of Northern Hills Golf Course as Lake City's Braxton Berlin, center, and Cannon Falls' Bravin Myrvold look on during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
La Crescent-Hokah's Ryan Nutter picks up his ball on the 12th hole green of Northern Hills Golf Course as Lake City's Braxton Berlin, left, and Red Wing's John Ahrens, right, look on during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Triton's Riley Freiderich tees off on the 10th hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes' Colton Rich hits his ball on the 10th hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville's Matthew Justice hits his ball on the 10th hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota's Carter Boynton putts on the 10th hole green of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Michael Scripture tees off on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Carter Holst hits his ball on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville's Caleb Jannsen chips onto the first hole green of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Michael Scripture putts on the first hole green of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Byron's Trent Hanson putts on the first hole green of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
St. Charles' Owen Maloney tees off on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Caledonia's Evan Hawkins tees off on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Chatfield's Carson Harstad tees off on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Caledonia's Evan Hawkins ranges the distance to the green on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Chatfield's Carson Harstad putts on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lewiston-Altura's Anders Shurson prepares to putt on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
St. Charles' Owen Maloney watches his putt on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
From left, La Crescent-Hoka's Ryan Nutter, Red Wing's John Ahrens and Cannon Falls Bravin Myrvold range the distance to the green on the 12th hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or
jahlquist@postbulletin.com.