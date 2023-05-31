Photos: Section 1AA girls golf on May 30, 2023

The opening round of the Section 1AA girls golf meet was held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Cannon Falls/ Randolph's Livia Tennessen tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Lourdes' Ellie Leise watches after teeing off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Pine Island/ Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Anna Cylkowski tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Chatfield's Mya Henry chips the ball during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Pine Island/ Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Anna Cylkowski watches her shot after teeing off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Lourdes' Ellie Leise watches tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Chatfield's Mya Henry tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Pine Island/ Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Anna Cylkowski chips the ball during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Byron's Calie Dockter takes a look through a rangefinder during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Stewartville's Rachel Boe tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Byron's Calie Dockter tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Mya Henry tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Mya Henry lines up a putt during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Stewartville's Rachel Boe chips the ball out of the sand trap during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Cannon Falls/ Randolph's Livia Tennessen chips the ball during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Caledonia's Elenore Milde chips the ball during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Kenyon-Wanamingo's Lydia Flotterud chips the ball during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Kenyon-Wanamingo's Lydia Flotterud lines up a putt during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Caledonia's Elenore Milde reacts after putting during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Caledonia's Elenore Milde tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Kenyon-Wanamingo's Lydia Flotterud tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Lewiston-Altura's Halle McElmury tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Red Wing's Hallie Johnson tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Lewiston-Altura's Halle McElmury watches the ball after teeing off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Lake City's Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen checks the distance of the hole during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Lake City's Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Lake City's Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen lines up a putt during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
St. Charles' Payton Schiebel tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Red Wing's Hallie Johnson watches the ball after teeing off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
St. Charles' Payton Schiebel lines up a putt during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
