99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Photos: Section 1AA girls golf on May 30, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 7:04 PM

The opening round of the Section 1AA girls golf meet was held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.

Section 1AA girls golf
Cannon Falls/ Randolph's Livia Tennessen tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Lourdes' Ellie Leise watches after teeing off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Pine Island/ Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Anna Cylkowski tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Chatfield's Mya Henry chips the ball during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Pine Island/ Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Anna Cylkowski watches her shot after teeing off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Lourdes' Ellie Leise watches tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Chatfield's Mya Henry tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Pine Island/ Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Anna Cylkowski chips the ball during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Byron's Calie Dockter takes a look through a rangefinder during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Stewartville's Rachel Boe tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Byron's Calie Dockter tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Mya Henry tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Byron's Calie Dockter tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Mya Henry lines up a putt during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Stewartville's Rachel Boe chips the ball out of the sand trap during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Cannon Falls/ Randolph's Livia Tennessen chips the ball during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Caledonia's Elenore Milde chips the ball during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Kenyon-Wanamingo's Lydia Flotterud chips the ball during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Kenyon-Wanamingo's Lydia Flotterud lines up a putt during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Caledonia's Elenore Milde reacts after putting during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Caledonia's Elenore Milde tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Cannon Falls/ Randolph's Livia Tennessen tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Kenyon-Wanamingo's Lydia Flotterud tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Lewiston-Altura's Halle McElmury tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Red Wing's Hallie Johnson tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Lewiston-Altura's Halle McElmury watches the ball after teeing off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Lake City's Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen checks the distance of the hole during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Red Wing's Hallie Johnson tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Lake City's Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Lake City's Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen lines up a putt during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
St. Charles' Payton Schiebel tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
Red Wing's Hallie Johnson watches the ball after teeing off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1AA girls golf
St. Charles' Payton Schiebel lines up a putt during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
FILLMORE.CENTRAL.LOGO.jpg
Prep
Hershberger, Fillmore Central have tight grip on Section 1A girls golf leaderboard
May 30, 2023 08:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Tuesday, May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023 08:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Section 1 softball results
May 30, 2023 08:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


A woman smiles and receives high fives from her teammates.
Prep
Section 1AA softball: St. Charles slugs past Dover-Eyota, now one win away from state
May 30, 2023 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Prep
Lourdes' Veldic rises to his level and powerfully returns to state tennis tournament
May 30, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Prep
Photos: Section 1AA boys golf meet on May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Hair Battle: Peter Wegwerth vs Taylor Schepp
Local
A hairy situation at Mayo Clinic's biochemical genetics laboratory
May 30, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  John Sievers