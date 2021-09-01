SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Photos: Southeast Minnesota football teams 2021

View team photos that will appear in our Pigskin Preview special section.

teams.jpg
Post Bulletin photos
Traci Westcott
By Traci WestcottJoe AhlquistAndrew Link
September 01, 2021 08:55 AM


Austin

081821-PIGSKIN-AUSTIN-0186.jpg
The Austin High School football team on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Austin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Blooming Prairie



081921-PIGSKIN-BLOOMING-PRAIRIE1670.jpg
The Blooming Prairie High School football team Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Blooming Prairie. Special to the Post Bulletin / Ken Klotzbach

Byron

082021-PIGSKIN-BYRON-1692.jpg
The Byron High School football team Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Byron. Special to the Post Bulletin / Ken Klotzbach

Chatfield

082421-PIGSKIN-CHATFIELD-4471.jpg
The Chatfield High School football team Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Chatfield. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Dover-Eyota

082721-PIGSKIN-DOVER-EYOTA-985.jpg
The Dover-Eyota High School football team on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Eyota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Fillmore Central



081921-PIGSKIN-FILLMORE-CENTRAL.jpg
The Fillmore Central High School football team Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Harmony. Contributed

Goodhue

081621-PIGSKIN-GOODHUE-6712.jpg
The Goodhue High School football team on Monday, August 16, 2021, in Goodhue. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Grand Meadow

081921-PIGSKIN-GRAND-MEADOW-271.jpg
The Grand Meadow High School football team on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Grand Meadow. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Hayfield

082021-PIGSKIN-HAYFIELD.jpg
The Hayfield High School football team Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Hayfield. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Kasson-Mantorville



082721-PIGSKIN-KASSON-MANTORVILLE-4954.jpg
The Kasson-Mantorville High School football team Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kasson. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Kenyon-Wanamingo

081921-PIGSKIN-KENYON-WANAMINGO-3991.jpg
The Kenyon-Wanamingo High School football team Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Kenyon. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Kingsland

082021-PIGSKIN-KINGSLAND-411.jpg
The Kingsland High School football team on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Spring Valley. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Lake City

082521-PIGSKIN-LAKE-CITY-4676.jpg
The Lake City High School football team Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Lake City. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Lanesboro

081921-PIGSKIN-LANESBORO-3967.jpg
The Lanesboro High School football team Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Lanesboro. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

LeRoy-Ostrander

082521-PIGSKIN-LEROY-OSTRANDER.jpg
The LeRoy-Ostranderfootball team Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in LeRoy. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Lewiston-Altura

082021-PIGSKIN-LEWISTON-ALTURA-4064.jpg
The Lewiston-Altura football team Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Lewiston. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Lyle/Pacelli

082521-PIGSKIN-LYLE-PACELLI.jpg
The Lyle/Pacelli football team Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Lyle. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Mabel-Canton

082421-PIGSKIN-MABEL-CANTON-0678.jpg
The Mabel-Canton High School football team on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Mabel. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Pine Island

082721-PIGSKIN-PINE-ISLAND.jpg
The Pine Island High School football team Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Pine Island. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Plainview-Elgin-Millville

082621-PIGSKIN-PLAINVIEW-4832.jpg
The Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School football team Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Plainview. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Red Wing

082521-PIGSKIN-RED-WING-830.jpg
The Red Wing High School football team on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Red Wing. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Rochester Century

082421-PIGSKIN-CENTURY-4658.jpg
The Rochester Century High School football team Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Rochester John Marshall

082121-PIGSKIN-JOHN-MARSHALL-4273.jpg
The John Marshall High School football team Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Rochester Lourdes

082621-PIGSKIN-LOURDES-4949.jpg
The Lourdes High School football team Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Rochester Mayo

082721-PIGSKIN-MAYO-4995.jpg
The Mayo High School football team Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Rushford-Peterson

081721-PIGSKIN-RUSHFORD-PETERSON-178.JPG
The Rushford-Peterson High School football team on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in Rushford. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Southland

082421-PIGSKIN-SOUTHLAND-0705.jpg
The Southland High School football team on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Adams. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

St. Charles

082421-PIGSKIN-ST-CHARLES-4484.jpg
The St. Charles High School football team Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in St. Charles. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Stewartville

081721-PIGSKIN-STEWARTVILLE-3661.jpg
The Stewartville High School football team Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Stewartville. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Triton

081921-PIGSKIN-TRITON.jpg
The Triton High School football team Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Dodge Center. Special to the Post Bulletin / Charlie Perkins

Wabasha-Kellogg

082121-PIGSKIN-WABASHA-KELLOGG.jpg
The Wabasha-Kellogg High School football team Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Byron. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

082621-PIGSKIN-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-0962.jpg
The Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School football team on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Zumbrota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

