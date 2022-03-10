SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Photos: Southland, Rushford-Peterson Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game on March 9, 2022

Rushford-Peterson defeated Southland 53-42 in a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 09, 2022 08:23 PM
Rushford-Peterson, Southland Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Rushford-Peterson’s Grady Hengel (2) cheers during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game against Southland on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Rushford-Peterson defeated Southland 53-42, advancing them to the semifinals.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rushford-Peterson, Southland Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Southland’s Brendan Kennedy (24) looks for a pass while defended by Rushford-Peterson’s Malachi Bunke (1) during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Rushford-Peterson defeated Southland 53-42, advancing them to the semifinals.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rushford-Peterson, Southland Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Southland’s Eli Wolff (22) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game against Rushford-Peterson on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Rushford-Peterson defeated Southland 53-42, advancing them to the semifinals.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Rushford-Peterson, Southland Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Southland’s Eli Wolff (22) drives towards the basket during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game against Rushford-Peterson on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Rushford-Peterson defeated Southland 53-42, advancing them to the semifinals.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rushford-Peterson, Southland Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Southland’s Brendan Kennedy (24) defends as Rushford-Peterson’s Dawson Bunke (5) looks for a pass during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Rushford-Peterson defeated Southland 53-42, advancing them to the semifinals.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rushford-Peterson, Southland Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Rushford-Peterson’s Malachi Bunke (1) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game against Southland on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Rushford-Peterson defeated Southland 53-42, advancing them to the semifinals.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rushford-Peterson, Southland Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Rushford-Peterson’s Justin Ruberg (21) and Southland’s Brendan Kennedy (24) battle for a rebound during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Rushford-Peterson defeated Southland 53-42, advancing them to the semifinals.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rushford-Peterson, Southland Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Rushford-Peterson’s Grady Hengel (2) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game against Southland on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Rushford-Peterson defeated Southland 53-42, advancing them to the semifinals.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rushford-Peterson, Southland Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Rushford-Peterson fans cheer during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game against Southland on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Rushford-Peterson defeated Southland 53-42, advancing them to the semifinals.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rushford-Peterson, Southland Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Rushford-Peterson’s Malachi Bunke (1) passes while defended by Brendan Kennedy (24) Southland’s during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Rushford-Peterson defeated Southland 53-42, advancing them to the semifinals.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rushford-Peterson, Southland Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Rushford-Peterson’s Andrew Holness (3) makes a pass during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game against Southland on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Rushford-Peterson defeated Southland 53-42, advancing them to the semifinals.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rushford-Peterson, Southland Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Rushford-Peterson’s Grady Hengel and Southland’s Harrison Hanna (3) go for a loose ball during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Rushford-Peterson defeated Southland 53-42, advancing them to the semifinals.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rushford-Peterson, Southland Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Rushford-Peterson’s Malachi Bunke (1) gives Southland’s Eli Wolff a hug after a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Rushford-Peterson defeated Southland 53-42, advancing them to the semifinals.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rushford-Peterson, Southland Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Southland’s Harrison Hanna (3) looks for a pass during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game against Rushford-Peterson on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Rushford-Peterson defeated Southland 53-42, advancing them to the semifinals.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

