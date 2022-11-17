SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Photos: Spring Grove, Fertile-Beltrami football 9-Man state semifinal on Nov. 17, 2022

The Spring Grove Lions beat Fertile-Beltrami 27-6 in a 9-Man state semifinal football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
November 17, 2022 03:44 PM
Spring Grove Football
Spring Grove's Tysen Grinde (15) deflects a pass intended for Fertile-Beltrami's Brayden Werpy during a 9-Man state semifinal football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove Football
Spring Grove's Tysen Grinde (15) breaks loose for a punt return touchdown during a 9-Man state semifinal football game against Fertile-Beltrami on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove Football
Spring Grove's Elijah Solum (2) wraps up Fertile-Beltrami's Brayden Werpy (14) on a run during a 9-Man state semifinal football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove Football
Spring Grove's quarterback Elijah Solum (2) passes during a 9-Man state semifinal football game against Fertile-Beltrami on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove Football
Spring Grove's Emmett Engeldinger (77) celebrates after forcing a bad pass during a 9-Man state semifinal football game against Fertile-Beltrami on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove Football
Spring Grove's Tysen Grinde (15) breaks free from Fertile-Beltrami's Derek Sorenson (3) after ctching a pass during a 9-Man state semifinal football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove Football
Spring Grove quarterback Elijah Solum falls into the end zone for a touchdown during a 9-Man state semifinal football game against Fertile-Beltrami on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove Football
Spring Grove's Emmett Engeldinger, left, pressures Fertile-Beltrami quarterback Caiden Swenby (8) during a 9-Man state semifinal football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove Football
Spring Grove's Ethan Crouch (76) celebrates a tackle during a 9-Man state semifinal football game against Fertile-Beltrami on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove Football
Spring Grove's Jacob Olerud (9) grabs a little facemask while trying to tackle Fertile-Beltrami's Derek Sorenson during a 9-Man state semifinal football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove Football
Spring Grove quarterback Elijah Solum (2) scrambles away from Fertile-Beltrami's Tucker Bolstad (22) during a 9-Man state semifinal football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove Football
Fertile-Beltrami's Isaiah Wright (2) deflects a pass intended for Spring Grove's Jaxon Strinmoen (7) during a 9-Man state semifinal football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove Football
Spring Grove's Noah Heppner (17) takes in the sights before a 9-Man state semifinal football game against Fertile-Beltrami on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove Football
Spring Grove's Emmett Engeldinger (77) and Logan Brumm (55) stuff a run during a 9-Man state semifinal football game against Fertile-Beltrami on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove Football
Spring Grove's Caleb Griffen (3) tries to pull down Fertile-Beltrami's Caiden Swenby (8) on a fake punt run during a 9-Man state semifinal football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove Football
Spring Grove's Hunter Holland (22) tries to run between Fertile-Beltrami's Caiden Swenby (8) and Isaiah Wright (2) during a 9-Man state semifinal football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove Football
Spring Grove's Caleb Griffen (3) is tackled by Fertile-Beltrami's Brayden Werpy after catching a pass during a 9-Man state semifinal football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
