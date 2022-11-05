SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Spring Grove, Lanesboro Section 1 9-Man football championship on Nov. 4, 2022

Spring Grove defeated Lanesboro 35-0 in a Section 1 9-Man football championship game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Triton High School in Dodge Center.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
November 04, 2022 09:33 PM
Spring Grove, Lanesboro Section 1 9-Man football championship
Spring Grove’s Elijah Solum (2) runs the ball defended by Lanesboro’s Lucas Nikoloski during a Section 1 9-Man football championship game against Lanesboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Triton High School in Dodge Center.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove, Lanesboro Section 1 9-Man football championship
Lanesboro’s Orion Sass (31) runs the ball during a Section 1 9-Man football championship game against Spring Grove on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Triton High School in Dodge Center.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove, Lanesboro Section 1 9-Man football championship
Lanesboro readies for kick-off during a Section 1 9-Man football championship game against Spring Grove on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Triton High School in Dodge Center.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove, Lanesboro Section 1 9-Man football championship
Spring Grove’s Elijah Solum (2) catches a snap during a Section 1 9-Man football championship game against Lanesboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Triton High School in Dodge Center.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove, Lanesboro Section 1 9-Man football championship
Spring Grove’s Elijah Solum (2) runs the ball for a touchdown during a Section 1 9-Man football championship game against Lanesboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Triton High School in Dodge Center.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove, Lanesboro Section 1 9-Man football championship
Spring Grove’s Elijah Solum (2), Jaxon Strinmoen (7) and Hunter Holland (22) celebrate a touchdown during a Section 1 9-Man football championship game against Lanesboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Triton High School in Dodge Center.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove, Lanesboro Section 1 9-Man football championship
Lanesboro’s Michael Rein kicks the ball during a Section 1 9-Man football championship game against Spring Grove on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Triton High School in Dodge Center.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove,Lanesboro Section 1 9-Man football championship
Spring Grove’s during a Section 1 9-Man football championship game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Triton High School in Dodge Center.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove, Lanesboro Section 1 9-Man football championship
Spring Grove’s Hunter Holland (22) runs the ball during a Section 1 9-Man football championship game against Lanesboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Triton High School in Dodge Center.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove,Lanesboro Section 1 9-Man football championship
Spring Grove’s Jaxon Strinmoen catches a pass at the 2nd-yard line during a Section 1 9-Man football championship game against Lanesboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Triton High School in Dodge Center.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove, Lanesboro Section 1 9-Man football championship
Spring Grove’s Logan Brumm (55) reacts after a touchdown during a Section 1 9-Man football championship game against Lanesboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Triton High School in Dodge Center.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove, Lanesboro Section 1 9-Man football championship
Lanesboro’s Mason Howard (2) runs the ball during a Section 1 9-Man football championship game against Spring Grove on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Triton High School in Dodge Center.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spring Grove, Lanesboro Section 1 9-Man football championship
Spring Grove and Lanesboro meet at center field before a Section 1 9-Man football championship game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Triton High School in Dodge Center.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGLANESBOROFOOTBALLSPRING GROVE2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
