Photos: St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA State Championship softball on June 9, 2023

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton defeated St. Charles 3-1 in the Class AA State Championship softball game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Emma Chuchna hugs teammate Lauryn Delger after the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. DGF defeated St. Charles 3-1.
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl enters the dugout during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles takes a moment before the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles huddles before the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Eva Anderson high-fives teammate Grace Buringa while being introduced during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel takes a moment before the first pitch of the game during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust makes a catch in center field during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Grace Buringa (9) bats during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust slides into third base during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl bats during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Lauryn Delger makes a catch during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Eva Anderson scoops a grounder during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl tags out Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s Danielle Boyd and looks for a double play during the Class AA state softball championship game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Grace Buringa makes a catch during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl (13) prepares to bat during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust runs to third base during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Eva Anderson bats during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Emma Chuchna bats during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Lauryn Anderson signals one out during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Emma Chuchna bats during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Madison Williamson (4) walks away from the plate after striking out during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Lauryn Delger makes a play during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Grace Buringa catches during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl looks for a tag as Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s Karlie Wagner gets back to second base during the Class AA state softball championship game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Grace Buringa takes a moment before the last at-bat during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles fans cheer during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Emma Chuchna slides into home for the final out of the game during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. St. Charles fell to DGF 3-1.
St. Charles’ Emma Chuchna is picked up by teammate Lauryn Delger after a loss in the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. DGF defeated St. Charles 3-1.
St. Charles’ Emma Chuchna lays on home plate after the final out during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. DGF defeated St. Charles 3-1.
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or
twestcott@postbulletin.com
.