Sports Prep

Photos: St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA State Championship softball on June 9, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 7:06 PM

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton defeated St. Charles 3-1 in the Class AA State Championship softball game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.

St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Emma Chuchna hugs teammate Lauryn Delger after the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. DGF defeated St. Charles 3-1.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl enters the dugout during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles takes a moment before the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles huddles before the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Eva Anderson high-fives teammate Grace Buringa while being introduced during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel takes a moment before the first pitch of the game during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust makes a catch in center field during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Grace Buringa (9) bats during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust slides into third base during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl bats during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Lauryn Delger makes a catch during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Eva Anderson scoops a grounder during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl tags out Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s Danielle Boyd and looks for a double play during the Class AA state softball championship game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl tags out Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s Danielle Boyd and looks for a double play during the Class AA state softball championship game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Grace Buringa makes a catch during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl (13) prepares to bat during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust runs to third base during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Eva Anderson bats during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Emma Chuchna bats during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Lauryn Anderson signals one out during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Emma Chuchna bats during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Madison Williamson (4) walks away from the plate after striking out during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Lauryn Delger makes a play during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Grace Buringa catches during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl looks for a tag as Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s Karlie Wagner gets back to second base during the Class AA state softball championship game on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Grace Buringa takes a moment before the last at-bat during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles fans cheer during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Emma Chuchna slides into home for the final out of the game during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. St. Charles fell to DGF 3-1.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Emma Chuchna slides into home for the final out of the game during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. St. Charles fell to DGF 3-1.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Emma Chuchna is picked up by teammate Lauryn Delger after a loss in the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. DGF defeated St. Charles 3-1.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
St. Charles’ Emma Chuchna lays on home plate after the final out during the Class AA state softball championship game against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. DGF defeated St. Charles 3-1.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
