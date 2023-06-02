99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball on June 1, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 10:26 PM

St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0 in a Section 1AA softball championship game on Thursday, May 31, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.

St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles celebrates after winning by mercy rule during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
Dover-Eyota warms up during a Section 1AA softball championship game against St. Charles on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles huddles before a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
Dover-Eyota huddles before a Section 1AA softball championship game against St. Charles on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel, left, and Grace Buringa fist bump before a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl, left, and Lauryn Delger react after a play during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
Dover-Eyota’s Jaiden Riess (4) delivers a pitch during a Section 1AA softball championship game against St.Charles on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
Dover-Eyota’s Kegen Coulson (16) makes a catch in right field during a Section 1AA softball championship game against St.Charles on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Lauren Delger bats during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl prepares to bat during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl hits a home run during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles storms the plate to congratulate teammate Mya Omdahl after hitting a homer during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Grace Buringa (9) reacts while rounding third base after a home run by teammate Mya Omdahl during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
Dover-Eyota’s Kegen Coulson (16) delivers a pitch during a Section 1AA softball championship game against St. Charles on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Emma Chuchna bats during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
Dover-Eyota’s Morgan Boettcher (36) makes a catch during a Section 1AA softball championship game against St. Charles on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Lauryn Delger (8) cheers during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
Dover-Eyota’s Aubrey Foster (30) makes a catch during a Section 1AA softball championship game against St. Charles on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Shelby Wendt slides into home base during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Lauryn Delger, left, and Grace Buringa (9) celebrate after Buringa brings in the game winning run during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Lauryn Delger, left, and Grace Buringa (9) celebrate after Buringa brings in the game winning run during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl, left, Lauryn Delger, and Grace Buringa (9) celebrate after Buringa brings in the game winning run during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles celebrates after winning by mercy rule during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles’ Grace Buringa (9) hugs teammate Braelyn Gust after winning during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
St. Charles celebrates after winning by mercy rule during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
