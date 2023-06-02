Photos: St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball on June 1, 2023

St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0 in a Section 1AA softball championship game on Thursday, May 31, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.
St. Charles celebrates after winning by mercy rule during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Dover-Eyota warms up during a Section 1AA softball championship game against St. Charles on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles huddles before a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Dover-Eyota huddles before a Section 1AA softball championship game against St. Charles on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel, left, and Grace Buringa fist bump before a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl, left, and Lauryn Delger react after a play during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Dover-Eyota’s Jaiden Riess (4) delivers a pitch during a Section 1AA softball championship game against St.Charles on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Dover-Eyota’s Kegen Coulson (16) makes a catch in right field during a Section 1AA softball championship game against St.Charles on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles’ Lauren Delger bats during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl prepares to bat during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl hits a home run during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles storms the plate to congratulate teammate Mya Omdahl after hitting a homer during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles’ Grace Buringa (9) reacts while rounding third base after a home run by teammate Mya Omdahl during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Dover-Eyota’s Kegen Coulson (16) delivers a pitch during a Section 1AA softball championship game against St. Charles on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles’ Emma Chuchna bats during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Dover-Eyota’s Morgan Boettcher (36) makes a catch during a Section 1AA softball championship game against St. Charles on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles’ Lauryn Delger (8) cheers during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
Dover-Eyota’s Aubrey Foster (30) makes a catch during a Section 1AA softball championship game against St. Charles on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles’ Shelby Wendt slides into home base during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles’ Lauryn Delger, left, and Grace Buringa (9) celebrate after Buringa brings in the game winning run during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles’ Lauryn Delger, left, and Grace Buringa (9) celebrate after Buringa brings in the game winning run during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl, left, Lauryn Delger, and Grace Buringa (9) celebrate after Buringa brings in the game winning run during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles celebrates after winning by mercy rule during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles’ Grace Buringa (9) hugs teammate Braelyn Gust after winning during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
St. Charles celebrates after winning by mercy rule during a Section 1AA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. St. Charles defeated Dover-Eyota 10-0.
