Sports Prep

Photos: St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal on June 8, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 3:44 PM

St. Charles defeated Watertown-Mayer 5-4 in a Class AA state softball quarterfinal on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.

St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Emma Chuchna (11), Lauryn Delger and Kaylee Butson celebrate after winning the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. St. Charles advances to the semifinals with a 5-4 win over Watertown-Mayer.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel is introduced during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles is introduced during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Grace Buringa bats during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust prepares to bat during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust dives into the fence for an out-of-the-park home run during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel slides into home during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel reacts after scoring a run during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl gets a glove on Watertown-Mayer’s Eleanor Rundell during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel gets called out on a steal during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Grace Buringa catches during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. St. Charles advances to the semifinals with a 5-4 win over Watertown-Mayer.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles outfielders try to fix the fence after running into it while attempting to catch a Watertown-Mayer homer during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust slides into second during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Lauryn Delger (8) bats during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl reacts after a strike out during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Lauryn Delger, left, and Grace Buringa cheer from the dugout during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Eva Anderson fields the ball during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Eva Anderson tags out Watertown-Mayer’s Jada Kosmatka during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Eva Anderson celebrates with teammate Madison Williamson after a double play during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl signals two outs during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles fans cheer during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Grace Buringa prepares to bat during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. St. Charles advances to the semifinals with a 5-4 win over Watertown-Mayer.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust hugs teammate Mya Omdahl after winning the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. St. Charles advances to the semifinals with a 5-4 win over Watertown-Mayer.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust cheers towards the crowd after winning the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. St. Charles advances to the semifinals with a 5-4 win over Watertown-Mayer.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Emma Chuchna (11) celebrates with Kaylee Butson after winning the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. St. Charles advances to the semifinals with a 5-4 win over Watertown-Mayer.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Emma Chuchna (11) celebrates with the team after winning the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. St. Charles advances to the semifinals with a 5-4 win over Watertown-Mayer.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal
St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust cheers as a run is scored during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. St. Charles advances to the semifinals with a 5-4 win over Watertown-Mayer.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
