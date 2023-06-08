Photos: St. Charles, Watertown-Mayer Class AA state softball quarterfinal on June 8, 2023

St. Charles defeated Watertown-Mayer 5-4 in a Class AA state softball quarterfinal on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles' Emma Chuchna (11), Lauryn Delger and Kaylee Butson celebrate after winning the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato. St. Charles advances to the semifinals with a 5-4 win over Watertown-Mayer.

Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel is introduced during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles is introduced during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Grace Buringa bats during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust prepares to bat during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust dives into the fence for an out-of-the-park home run during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel slides into home during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel reacts after scoring a run during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl gets a glove on Watertown-Mayer’s Eleanor Rundell during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel gets called out on a steal during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles' Grace Buringa catches during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles outfielders try to fix the fence after running into it while attempting to catch a Watertown-Mayer homer during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust slides into second during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Lauryn Delger (8) bats during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl reacts after a strike out during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Lauryn Delger, left, and Grace Buringa cheer from the dugout during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Eva Anderson fields the ball during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Eva Anderson tags out Watertown-Mayer’s Jada Kosmatka during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Eva Anderson celebrates with teammate Madison Williamson after a double play during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles’ Mya Omdahl signals two outs during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles fans cheer during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles' Grace Buringa prepares to bat during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
St. Charles' Makadyn Gust hugs teammate Mya Omdahl after winning the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles' Makadyn Gust cheers towards the crowd after winning the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles' Emma Chuchna (11) celebrates with Kaylee Butson after winning the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles' Emma Chuchna (11) celebrates with the team after winning the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
St. Charles' Makadyn Gust cheers as a run is scored during the Class AA state softball quarterfinal game against Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or
twestcott@postbulletin.com
.