Photos: State Class A boys and girls track and field on June 9, 2023

State Class A boys and girls track and field finals were held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
GMLOKS’ Lydia Redman blasts off of her block at the start of the girls 4x200-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
GMLOKS’ Anika Reiland, left, puts her hand out to try and cross the finish line before Dover-Eoyota’s Taylor Kurtz, right, in the girls 200-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

After finishing the boys 1600-meter race, Pine Island’s Brandt Konik crushes a water cup on his forehead during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

St. Charles’ Tyler Gunnarson competes in the boys 800-meter wheelchair race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Cotter’s Ezra Burros waves his hands in shock after the boys 4x400-meter race started when he was unprepared during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Dalton Hoel competes in the boys 800-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

L-FC-MC’s Jayce Kiehne competes in the boys 800-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s RJ Sylak competes in the boys 200-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s RJ Sylak competes in the boys 400-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Chatfield’s Sam Backer crosses the finish line in the boys 4x200-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

GMLOKS’ Chantle Reiland passes the baton to Breeley Galle in the girls 4x200-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

GMLOKS’ Chantle Reiland competes in the girls 100-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

The Cotter’s 4x400-meter team comforts teammate Ezra Burros after the boys 4x400-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Cotter’s Brayden Novakoski competes in the boys 4x400-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Cotter’s Ezra Burros competes in the boys 4x400-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Katrina Sortland competes in the girls 4x400-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Kaila Huneke competes in the girls 4x400-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

As St. Charles’ Tyler Gunnarson finishes the boys 200-meter wheelchair race, his protective eyewear falls behind him during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s RJ Sylak smiles after finishing the boys 200-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Katrina Sortland competes in the girls 800-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Pine Island’s CJ Tree looks to high-five St. Croix Luther’s Griffin Paulsen after competing in the boys 300-meter hurdles during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

St. Charles’ Christopher Hilton competes in the boys 300-meter hurdles during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Cotter’s Luke Gardner, right, hugs Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s RJ Sylak after competing in the boys 400-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s RJ Sylak competes in the boys 400-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Chatfield’s Sam Backer finishes the boys 4x100-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Chatfield’s Isaac Erding gets ready on his block before the boys 4x100-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Chatfield’s Jaelyn LaPlante finishes the girls 4x100-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Chatfield’s Lauryn Daniels gets ready on her block before the girls 4x100-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

After finishing the boys 1600-meter race, Pine Island’s Brandt Konik pours water over his head during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Pine Island’s Brandt Konik finishes the boys 1600-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Pine Island’s Brandt Konik is pushed while competing in the boys 1600-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Pine Island’s Brandt Konik begins to run in the boys 1600-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Cotter’s Sonja Semling competes in the girls 1600-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Natasha Sortland competes in the girls 1600-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Chatfield’s Sam Backer looks out toward the crowd after competing in the boys 4x200-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

GMLOKS’ Anika Reiland runs toward the finish line during the girls 4x200-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

GMLOKS’ Breeley Galle receives the baton during the girls 4x200-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Katrina Sortland finishes the girls 800-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Rochester Lourdes’ Anna Shedivy competes in the girls 4x200-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

GMLOKS’ Lydia Redman prepares on her block before the girls 4x200-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Chatfield’s Sam Backer hugs Two Harbors’ Tate Nelson after the boys 100-meter dash during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Chatfield’s Sam Backer competes in the boys 100-meter dash during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

St. Charles’ Christopher Hilton competes in the boys 110-meter hurdles during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

St. Charles’ Christopher Hilton competes in the boys 110-meter hurdles during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Aubryana Boldt competes in the girls 100-meter hurdles during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

La-Crescent-Hokah’s Emily Ludwig competes in the girls 100-meter hurdles during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

L-FC-MC’s Luke Ruen competes in the boys 4x800-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Pine Island’s Jamison Rosane competes in the boys 4x800-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

L-FC-MC’s Jayce Kiehne competes in the boys 4x800-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Pine Island’s Braxton Osterhaus competes in the boys 4x800-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

GMLOKS’ Andrew Imm starts in the boys 4x800-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

L-FC-MC’s Isaac Snyder waits at the start before the boys 4x800-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Dalton Hoel finishes the boys 4x800-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Matthew Sprague competes in the boys 4x800-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Ryan Prinsen hands the baton to Tyler Betthauser in the boys 4x800-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Ryan Prinsen competes in the boys 4x800-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Ryan Prinsen starts in the boys 4x800-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Rochester Lourdes’ Ryann Witter competes in the girls 4x800-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Rochester Lourdes’ Mariah Brooks competes in the girls 4x800-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Rochester Lourdes’ Abby Oxentenko competes in the girls 4x800-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Rochester Lourdes’ Anna Peikert competes in the girls 4x800-meter race during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
.