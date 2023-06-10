99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Photos: State Class AA boys and girls track and field on June 10, 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 5:48 PM

State Class AA boys and girls track and field finals were held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Stewartville’s Carter Anderson competes in the boys high jump during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Stewartville’s Haylie Strum smiles after running the girls 300-meter hurdles race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Red Wing’s Thomas Lamkin crosses the finish line in the boys 100-meter dash during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Austin’s Olivia Walsh competes in the girls triple jump during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Kasson-Mantorville’s Emmett Ricke competes in the boys high jump during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Stewartville’s Torasbjorn Lunaas prepares to throw in the boys discus during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Stewartville’s Haylie Strum leads the pack in the girls 300-meter hurdles race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Austin’s Olivia Walsh competes in the girls triple jump during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Stewartville’s Torasbjorn Lunaas prepares to throw in the boys discus during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Austin’s Olivia Walsh competes in the girls triple jump during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Stewartville’s Torasbjorn Lunaas competes in the boys discus during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Austin’s Olivia Walsh competes in the girls triple jump during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Winona’s Adriana Brenengen looks toward the scoreboard after competing in the girls 200-meter dash during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Winona’s Adriana Brenengen competes in the girls 200-meter dash during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Winona’s Devin Filzen competes in the boys 800-meter wheelchair race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Stewartville’s Haylie Strum looks toward the scoreboard after competing in the girls 300-meter hurdles race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Winona’s Brayden Draheim competes in the boys 400-meter race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Red Wing’s Kraig Burnell races toward the finish line in the boys 4x100-meter race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Red Wing’s Hunter Greeley prepares on his block before the boys 4x100-meter race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Lauren Rott throws in the girls shot put during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Austin’s Marissa Shute competes in the girls 1600-meter race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Lauren Rott prepares to throw in the girls shot put during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Red Wing’s Thomas Lamkin competes in the boys 100-meter dash during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Byron’s Ryan Stites competes in the boys high jump during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Kasson-Mantorville’s Arabella Knudson competes in the girls 100-meter dash during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Stewartville’s Carter Anderson competes in the boys high jump during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Byron’s Paige Halder competes in the girls 4x400-meter race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061023-State Class AA Boys and Girls T&F
Byron’s Michaela Hamilton competes in the girls 4x400-meter race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Get Local

