Photos: State Class AA boys and girls track and field on June 10, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

State Class AA boys and girls track and field finals were held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.