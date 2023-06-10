Photos: State Class AA boys and girls track and field on June 10, 2023

State Class AA boys and girls track and field finals were held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Stewartville’s Carter Anderson competes in the boys high jump during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Haylie Strum smiles after running the girls 300-meter hurdles race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Red Wing’s Thomas Lamkin crosses the finish line in the boys 100-meter dash during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Austin’s Olivia Walsh competes in the girls triple jump during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Emmett Ricke competes in the boys high jump during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Torasbjorn Lunaas prepares to throw in the boys discus during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Haylie Strum leads the pack in the girls 300-meter hurdles race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Torasbjorn Lunaas competes in the boys discus during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Adriana Brenengen looks toward the scoreboard after competing in the girls 200-meter dash during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Adriana Brenengen competes in the girls 200-meter dash during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Devin Filzen competes in the boys 800-meter wheelchair race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Haylie Strum looks toward the scoreboard after competing in the girls 300-meter hurdles race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Brayden Draheim competes in the boys 400-meter race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Red Wing’s Kraig Burnell races toward the finish line in the boys 4x100-meter race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Red Wing’s Hunter Greeley prepares on his block before the boys 4x100-meter race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Lauren Rott throws in the girls shot put during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Austin’s Marissa Shute competes in the girls 1600-meter race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Lauren Rott prepares to throw in the girls shot put during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Red Wing’s Thomas Lamkin competes in the boys 100-meter dash during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Byron’s Ryan Stites competes in the boys high jump during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Arabella Knudson competes in the girls 100-meter dash during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Byron’s Paige Halder competes in the girls 4x400-meter race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Byron’s Michaela Hamilton competes in the girls 4x400-meter race during the Class AA boys and girls track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
.