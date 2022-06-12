SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 11
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: State Class AA Track and Field finals on June 11, 2022

St. Michael-Albertville High School held the State Track & Field Finals on Saturday, June 11.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
June 11, 2022 09:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
061122-T&F-AA-007.jpg
Byron High School's Paige Hadler runs the final stretch of the girl's 400m during the Class AA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Hadler finished second with a time of 58.01.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AA Track and Field State Finals
Fans, parents and fellow students of the athletes sat in the bright sun in the stadium at St. Michael-Albertville High School for Minnesota State Track & Field Class AA Finals in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AA Track and Field State Finals
Stewartville High School's Carter Anderson on an attempt to break his record during the Class AA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AA Track and Field State Finals
Red Wing High School's Nora Hanson runs in the girls 1600m during the Class AA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Hanson finished 17th with a final time of 5:34.38.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AA Track and Field State Finals
Kasson-Mantorville High School's David Obst readies himself for the boys 1600m during the Class AA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Obst finished in 14th with a final time of 4:41.05.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AA Track and Field State Finals
Kasson-Mantorville High School's David Obst runs in the boys 1600m during the Class AA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Obst finished in 14th with a final time of 4:41.05.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AA Track and Field State Finals
Byron High School's Paige Halder takes off from the block in the girl's 400m during the Class AA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AA Track and Field State Finals
Many coaches, fans and parents lines the stadium at St. Michael-Albertville High School for Minnesota State Track & Field Class AA Finals in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AA Track and Field State Finals
Stewartville High School's Haylie Strum jumps a hurdle in the girls 300m low-hurdles during the Class AA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Strum finished fifth with a final time of 45.48.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AA Track and Field State Finals
Stewartville High School's Haylie Strum runs lead for her team in the girls 4x400 during the Class AA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The group finished fourth with a final time of 4:04.40.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AA Track and Field State Finals
Stewartville High School' Haylie Strum races to hand of the baton to her teammate Taylor Klement in the girls 4x400m during the Class AA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The group finished fourth with a final time of 4:04.40.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AA Track and Field State Finals
Stewartville High School's Avery Spencer runs third in the girls 4x400m during the Class AA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The group finished fourth with a final time of 4:04.40.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AA Track and Field State Finals
Stewartville High School's Audrey Shindelar is the final runner in the group in the girls 4x400m during the Class AA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The group finished fourth with a final time of 4:04.40.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGBOYS TRACK AND FIELDGIRLS TRACK AND FIELD2021-22 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Class AAA Track and Field State Finals
Prep
Comfere, Nicometo, Smith sprint into the limelight at state track meet
Rochester sprinters, and especially Century star Max Comfere, were stellar at the state track-and-field meet on Saturday.
June 11, 2022 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Class AAA Track and Field State Finals
Prep
Photos: State Class AAA Track and Field finals on June 11, 2022
St. Michael-Albertville High School hosted the State Class AAA Track & Field Final on Saturday, June 11.
June 11, 2022 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Class AA Track and Field State Finals
Prep
Stewartville's Anderson makes big jump, wins state title
Stewartville sophomore Carter Anderson was at his career best on Saturday and it earned him a state championship in the high jump.
June 11, 2022 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
061122-T&F-AA-007.jpg
Prep
Winona thrower Duellman closes in style
Winona senior Mandy Duellman finished her track-and-field career as a state champion, getting it done in the shot put on Saturday.
June 11, 2022 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff