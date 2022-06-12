Photos: State Class AAA Track and Field finals on June 11, 2022
St. Michael-Albertville High School hosted the State Class AAA Track & Field Final on Saturday, June 11.
Rochester sprinters, and especially Century star Max Comfere, were stellar at the state track-and-field meet on Saturday.
Stewartville sophomore Carter Anderson was at his career best on Saturday and it earned him a state championship in the high jump.
Winona senior Mandy Duellman finished her track-and-field career as a state champion, getting it done in the shot put on Saturday.