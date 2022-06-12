SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
Photos: State Class AAA Track and Field finals on June 11, 2022

St. Michael-Albertville High School hosted the State Class AAA Track & Field Final on Saturday, June 11.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
June 11, 2022 09:47 PM
Class AAA Track and Field State Finals
Mayo High School's Hannah Hanson clears a hurdle during the girl's 100m high hurdles during the Class AAA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Hanson finished fourth with a final time of 14.33.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AAA Track and Field State Finals
Century High School's Maximillian Comfere races in the boy's 100m during the Class AAA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Confere finished second with a final time of 10.62.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AAA Track and Field State Finals
Mayo High School's Hannah Hanson takes part in the triple jump competition during the Class AAA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Hanson finished 16th with a final distance of 34 feet 10.75 inches.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AAA Track and Field State Finals
Class AAA Track and Field State Finals
Many parents, fans and coaches were present during the Class AAA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AAA Track and Field State Finals
After racing the boy's 100m, Century High School's Maximillian Confere looks to see his score during the Class AAA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Confere finished second with a final time of 10.62.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AAA Track and Field State Finals
Century High School's Maximillian Confere gives a thumbs up to family and friends in the stands after recieving his score in the boy's 100m during the Class AAA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Confere finished second with a final time of 10.62.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AAA Track and Field State Finals
Coaches lined the sides of the track during the Class AAA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AAA Track and Field State Finals
Mayo High School's Hannah Hanson races to the finish after clearing her last hurdle in the girl's 100m high hurdles during the Class AAA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Hanson finished fourth with a final time of 14.33.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AAA Track and Field State Finals
Mayo High School's Hannah Hanson leans into the finish of the girl's 100m high hurdles during the Class AAA State Track and Field Finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Hanson finished fourth with a final time of 14.33.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
