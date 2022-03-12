SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Photos: Stewartville, Austin Section 1AAA girls basketball championships on March 11, 2022

Austin defeated Stewartville 72-57 in a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.

Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Austin celebrates after winning a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game against Stewartville on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Austin defeated Stewartville 72-57.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 11, 2022 09:47 PM
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Stewartville coaches Dawn Miller and Liz Waugh greet the team as they come off the court from warmups during a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game against Austin on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Stewartville's Keeley Steele (25) is introduced during a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game against Austin on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Austin's Emma Dudycha (10) is introduced during a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game against Stewartville on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Stewartville's Hannah Martinson (30) is introduced during a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game against Austin on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Stewartville's huddles during a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game against Austin on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Austin's Olivia Walsh goes up for a shot defended by Stewartville's Haylie STrum (2) during a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Austin's Reanna Schmitt goes up for a shot as Stewartville's Keeley Steele, right, gets a hand on the ball during a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Stewartville's Savannah Hedin (23) goes up for a rebound during a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game against Austin on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Austin's Hope Dudycha (2) goes up for a shot as Stewartville's Audrey Shindelar, left, and Avery Spencer get a hand on the ball during a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Austin's Reanna Schmitt (21) goes up for a shot as Stewartville's LAuren Buckmeier (1) gets a hand on the ball during a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Stewartville's Haylie Strum (2) takes a shot during a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game against Austin on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Austin's Kiru Othow (12) comes down with a rebound defended by Stewartville's Avery Spencer during a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Stewartville's Savannah Hedin (23) tries for a 3-pointer during a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game against Austin on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Stewartville's Haylie Strum steals the ball from Austin's Hope Dudycha (2) during a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Stewartville's Savannah Hedin (23) goes up for a shot defended by Austin's Cassidy Shute (25) during a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Stewartville's Keeley Steele (25) drives towards the basket defended by Austin's Cassidy Shute (25) during a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Stewartville's Haylie Strum goes up for a shot defended by Austin's Hope Dudycha (2) during a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

