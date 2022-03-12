Photos: Stewartville, Austin Section 1AAA girls basketball championships on March 11, 2022
Austin defeated Stewartville 72-57 in a Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
After getting a serious scare from Stewartville, Austin asserted itself in the final 6 minutes and beat the Tigers in the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship game.
Lakeville North used its strength inside and outside, and depth, to beat John Marshall in the Section 1AAAA girls basketball championship.
John Marshall played Lakeville North in a Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Lakeville North defeated John Marshall 54-39.
Lourdes defeated Lake City 62-57 in a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.