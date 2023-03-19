Photos: Stewartville, Benilde-St. Margaret's School Class AAA girls state basketball championship

Benilde-St. Margaret's School defeated Stewartville 66-60 in the Class AAA girls state basketball championship on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Keeley Steele hugs teammate Haylie Strum after being defeated in the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Benilde-St. Margaret's School defeated Stewartville 66-60.
Stewartville enters the court during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville is introduced during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Savannah Hedin (23) looks for a shot defended by Benilde-St. Margaret's School’s Zahara Bishop during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Haylie Strum (2) goes up for a shot during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Jayci Rath (13) takes a shot during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Benilde-St. Margaret's School’s Harper Stevenson-Shimek trips as Stewartville’s Haylie Strum defends during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Savannah Hedin (23) goes up for a shot defended by Benilde-St. Margaret's School’s Zahara Bishop during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Haylie Strum (2) controls the ball during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Savannah Hedin tries for 3 during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Haylie Strum (2) drives towards the basket during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Taylor Klement (10) takes a shot during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Haylie Strum (2) makes a pass during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Haylie Strum (2) takes a shot during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Audrey Shindelar (4) passes during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Jayci Rath goes up for a shot during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Haylie Strum (2) tries for 3 during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Keeley Steele (25) goes up for a shot during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Savannah Hedin (23) drives towards the basket defended by Benilde-St. Margaret's School’s Zahara Bishop during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Haylie Strum (2) goes up for a shot during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Taylor Klement (10) controls the ball during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Jayci Ruth (13) comes down with a rebound during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Audrey Shindelar (4) walks off the court after hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer for halftime during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville head coach Ryan Liffrig and the team cheer from the bench during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville cheers as teammate Savannah Hedin is fouled after making a shot during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Audrey Shindelar (4) tries for 3 during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Jayci Rath (13) tries for 3 during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville cheers during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Avery Spencer (5) goes up for a shot during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville head coach Ryan Liffrig cheers during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Haylie Strum (2) drives towards the basket during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville head coach Ryan Liffrig yells during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Savannah Hedin (23) drives towards the basket defended by Benilde-St. Margaret's School’s Sierre Lumpkin (24) during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Hannah Martinson (30) makes a pass during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville’s Audrey Shindelar (4) controls the ball during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Stewartville reacts after being defeated in the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Benilde-St. Margaret's School defeated Stewartville 66-60.
Stewartville’s Keeley Steele and Haylie Strum carry the teams second place trophy after being defeated in the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Benilde-St. Margaret's School defeated Stewartville 66-60.
Stewartville’s Keeley Steele, back row center, Haylie Strum, and Savannah Hedin pose for a photo after making the All-Tournament team after the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
