Sports | Prep
Photos: Stewartville, Byron girls basketball on Dec. 6, 2022

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
December 06, 2022 09:23 PM
Stewartville hosted Byron for a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Stewartville, Byron girls basketball
Stewartville’s Byron’s during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron girls basketball
Byron’s Jaiden Simon (14) goes up for a rebound surrounded by Stewartville during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron girls basketball
Stewartville’s Ella Theobald (21) goes up for a shot during a girls basketball game against Byron on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron girls basketball
Stewartville’s Ella Theobald (21) pulls down a rebound during a girls basketball game against Byron on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron girls basketball
Byron’s Finnley Klunder (4) looks to pass defended by Stewartville’s Audrey Shindelar (4) during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron girls basketball
Byron’s Emma Stork (23) controls the ball defended by Stewartville’s Hannah Martinson during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron girls basketball
Stewartville’s Keeley Steele (25) goes up for a shot defended by Byron’s Finnley Klunder (4) during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron girls basketball
Byron’s Paige Halder (10) controls the ball defended by Stewartville’s Haylie Strum during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron girls basketball
Stewartville’s Haylie Strum (2) controls the ball defended by Byron’s Kendra Harvey (24) during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron girls basketball
Stewartville’s Savannah Hedin (23) drives towards the basket defended by Byron’s Emma Stork (23) during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron girls basketball
Stewartville’s Savannah Hedin (23) takes a shot defended by Byron’s Alexis Nelson (11) during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
