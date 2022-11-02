SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls volleyball semifinal on Nov. 1, 2022

Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0 in a Section 1AAA girls volleyball semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
November 01, 2022 09:15 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Byron’s Sophia Gartner, left, Lauren Fjerstad (12) and Kailani Schroeder react after winning the first set during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Byron’s Lauren Fjerstad dives for the ball during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Stewartville’s Regan Recker (9) hits the ball during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Byron on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Stewartville cheers after winning a point against Byron during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Stewartville’s Ella Theobald blocks a ball from Byron during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Stewartville cheers after winning a point against Byron during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Byron’s Kailani Schroeder (5) hits the ball during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Stewartville’s Alyssa Ruffridge hits the ball during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Byron on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Byron cheers after winning a point during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Byron’s student section cheers during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Byron’s Alexis Nelson (8) hits the ball during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Stewartville’s Arianna Blohm (7) hits the ball during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Byron on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Byron’s Kailani Schroeder (5) hits the ball during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Byron’s Sophia Gartner (7) hits the ball during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Stewartville’s Alyssa Ruffridge (1) hits the ball during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Byron on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Byron’s Kailani Schroeder (5) sets the ball during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Byron’s Gabrielle Gartner (6) hits the ball during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Stewartville’s Alyssa Ruffridge (1) hits the ball during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Byron on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Stewartville’s Ella Theobald (2) hits the ball during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Byron on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Byron’s Sophia Gartner (7) hits the ball during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Byron cheers after winning a point during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Byron’s Alexis Nelson (8) cheers after winning a set during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Byron cheers after winning a point during a Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball game against Stewartville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGBYRONSTEWARTVILLE-RACINEVOLLEYBALL2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Prep
Byron turns tables on Stewartville to advance to section volleyball final
Byron continued its trend of playing excellent volleyball the last few weeks and swept No. 2 seed Stewartville in the Section 1AAA semifinals. Byron was seeded third.
November 01, 2022 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
FILLMORE-CENTRAL-FOOTBALL.DUP.jpg
Prep
High School Football Focus: Section 1 finals offer rematches, big-time matchups
Owatonna and Rochester Mayo will meet for a third straight time in the Section 1AAAAA football championship game, while Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Cannon Falls will rematch for the Section 1AAA title. Two other Section 1 title games feature matchups of two teams ranked in the top 10 in the state.
November 01, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
October 31, 2022 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Volleyball Results Scores graphic
Prep
Section 1A volleyball results for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
October 31, 2022 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports