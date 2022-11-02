Photos: Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls volleyball semifinal on Nov. 1, 2022
Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0 in a Section 1AAA girls volleyball semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School.
Byron continued its trend of playing excellent volleyball the last few weeks and swept No. 2 seed Stewartville in the Section 1AAA semifinals. Byron was seeded third.
Owatonna and Rochester Mayo will meet for a third straight time in the Section 1AAAAA football championship game, while Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Cannon Falls will rematch for the Section 1AAA title. Two other Section 1 title games feature matchups of two teams ranked in the top 10 in the state.
Top performances for area high school players.