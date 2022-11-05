SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Photos: Stewartville, Kasson-Mantorville football Section 1AAAA championship on Nov. 4, 2022

Stewartville beat Kasson-Mantorville 46-22 in the Section 1AAAA championship football game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.

Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville Football Section 1AAAA Champ
Stewartville players celebrate their 46-22 win over Kasson-Mantorville in the Section 1AAAA championship football game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
November 04, 2022 10:39 PM
Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville Football Section 1AAAA Champ
Stewartville's Owen Sikkink (3) carries the ball during the Section 1AAAA championship football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Stewartville beat Kasson-Mantorville 46-22 to advance to the state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville Football Section 1AAAA Champ
Stewartville players cheer on their teammates from the sidelines during the Section 1AAAA championship football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Stewartville beat Kasson-Mantorville 46-22 to advance to the state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville Football Section 1AAAA Champ
Stewartville's Henry Tschetter (1) hauls in a pass over Kasson-Mantorville's Jeremiah Peterson (4) during the Section 1AAAA championship football game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Stewartville beat Kasson-Mantorville 46-22 to advance to the state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville Football Section 1AAAA Champ
Kasson-Mantorville's Broc Barwald (3) carries the ball during the Section 1AAAA championship football game against Stewartville on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Stewartville beat Kasson-Mantorville 46-22 to advance to the state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville Football Section 1AAAA Champ
Stewartville's Ayden Helder (2) carries the ball during the Section 1AAAA championship football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Stewartville beat Kasson-Mantorville 46-22 to advance to the state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville Football Section 1AAAA Champ
Stewartville players celebrate their 46-22 win over Kasson-Mantorville in the Section 1AAAA championship football game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville Football Section 1AAAA Champ
Kasson-Mantorville's Broc Barwald (3) is brought down by Stewartville's Caleb Jannsen (52) during the Section 1AAAA championship football game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Stewartville beat Kasson-Mantorville 46-22 to advance to the state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville Football Section 1AAAA Champ
Stewartville cheerleaders cheer on their team during the Section 1AAAA championship football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Stewartville beat Kasson-Mantorville 46-22 to advance to the state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville Football Section 1AAAA Champ
Stewartville fans cheer on their team during the Section 1AAAA championship football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Stewartville beat Kasson-Mantorville 46-22 to advance to the state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville Football Section 1AAAA Champ
Kasson-Mantorville's Henry Paulson (24) carries the ball during the Section 1AAAA championship football game against Stewartville on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Stewartville beat Kasson-Mantorville 46-22 to advance to the state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville Football Section 1AAAA Champ
Stewartville players celebrate their 46-22 win over Kasson-Mantorville in the Section 1AAAA championship football game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville Football Section 1AAAA Champ
Stewartville players celebrate their 46-22 win over Kasson-Mantorville in the Section 1AAAA championship football game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville Football Section 1AAAA Champ
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
