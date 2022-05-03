SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 2
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Photos: Stewartville, Pine Island baseball on May 2, 2022.

Stewartville hosted Pine Island for a baseball game on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
May 02, 2022 09:18 PM
Share
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Pine Island’s Nick Bauer (2) slides into home plate as Stewartville’s Isaac Larson (14) waits for the ball during a baseball game on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Pine Island’s Sam Olson (4) misses a ball as Brandon Week (9) backs him up during a baseball game against Stewartville on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Stewartville’s Eston Paulson makes a catch during a baseball game against Pine Island on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Pine Island’s Johnny Bauer (27) runs to third as Stewartville’s Riley Eickhoff (7) drops the ball on a tag during a baseball game on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Pine Island’s Nick Bauer (2) slides into home plate as Stewartville’s Isaac Larson (14) waits for the ball during a baseball game on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Pine Island’s Ivan Loy (6) slides back into first base during a baseball game against Stewartville on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Pine Island’s Ivan Loy (6) slides into home as Stewartville’s Isaac Larson (14) eyes the ball during a baseball game on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Pine Island’s Ivan Loy (6) fist bumps coach after getting on base during a baseball game against Stewartville on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Pine Island’s Johnny Bauer makes a play during a baseball game against Stewartville on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Stewartville’s Eli Klavetter (21) high-fives coach after getting on base during a baseball game against Pine Island on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Stewartville’s Eli Klavetter (21) slides back to first base during a baseball game against Pine Island on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Stewartville’s Parker Klavetter (2) makes a play from short stop during a baseball game against Pine Island on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Pine Island’s Johnny Bauer (27) tags out Stewartville’s Owen Sikkink (3) during a baseball game on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Pine Island’s Johnny Bauer (27) makes a play to throw out Stewartville’s Chase Neubauer (5) during a baseball game on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Pine Island’s Isaac Dale (19) bats during a baseball game against Stewartville on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Pine Island’s Isaac Dale (19) gestures towards the dugout after getting on base during a baseball game against Stewartville on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Pine Island’s Nick Bauer (2) throws a pitch during a baseball game against Stewartville on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Stewartville’s Brady Pickett (15) makes a catch in left field during a baseball game against Pine Island on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Stewartville’s Riley Eickhoff (7) makes a a play from third base during a baseball game against Pine Island on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Pine Island’s Johnny Bauer slides back to first base during a baseball game against Stewartville on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Stewartville’s Eston Paulson (19) throws a pitch during a baseball game against Pine Island on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGSTEWARTVILLE-RACINEPINE ISLANDBASEBALL
What to read next
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys tennis results for Monday, May 2, 2022
A scoreboard of boys tennis matches.
May 02, 2022 08:27 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Monday, May 2, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
May 02, 2022 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
Golf results for Monday, May 2, 2022
A scoreboard of golf meets.
May 02, 2022 07:49 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Monday, May 5, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
May 02, 2022 07:33 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports