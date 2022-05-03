SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE
Get 1 month for just 99¢
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Monday, May 2
PB Minute Podcast
2022 Election
Public Safety
Photo Galleries
COVID Numbers
Photo Reprints
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Live Video
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Rochester in Color
Rochester Magazine
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
PB Minute Podcast
2022 Election
Public Safety
Photo Galleries
COVID Numbers
Photo Reprints
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE
Get 1 month for just 99¢
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sports
|
Prep
Photos: Stewartville, Pine Island baseball on May 2, 2022.
Stewartville hosted Pine Island for a baseball game on Monday, May 2, 2022.
By
Traci Westcott
May 02, 2022 09:18 PM
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Pine Island’s Nick Bauer (2) slides into home plate as Stewartville’s Isaac Larson (14) waits for the ball during a baseball game on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Sam Olson (4) misses a ball as Brandon Week (9) backs him up during a baseball game against Stewartville on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Eston Paulson makes a catch during a baseball game against Pine Island on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Johnny Bauer (27) runs to third as Stewartville’s Riley Eickhoff (7) drops the ball on a tag during a baseball game on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Nick Bauer (2) slides into home plate as Stewartville’s Isaac Larson (14) waits for the ball during a baseball game on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Ivan Loy (6) slides back into first base during a baseball game against Stewartville on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Ivan Loy (6) slides into home as Stewartville’s Isaac Larson (14) eyes the ball during a baseball game on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Ivan Loy (6) fist bumps coach after getting on base during a baseball game against Stewartville on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Johnny Bauer makes a play during a baseball game against Stewartville on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Eli Klavetter (21) high-fives coach after getting on base during a baseball game against Pine Island on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Eli Klavetter (21) slides back to first base during a baseball game against Pine Island on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Parker Klavetter (2) makes a play from short stop during a baseball game against Pine Island on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Johnny Bauer (27) tags out Stewartville’s Owen Sikkink (3) during a baseball game on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Johnny Bauer (27) makes a play to throw out Stewartville’s Chase Neubauer (5) during a baseball game on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Isaac Dale (19) bats during a baseball game against Stewartville on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Isaac Dale (19) gestures towards the dugout after getting on base during a baseball game against Stewartville on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Nick Bauer (2) throws a pitch during a baseball game against Stewartville on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Brady Pickett (15) makes a catch in left field during a baseball game against Pine Island on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Riley Eickhoff (7) makes a a play from third base during a baseball game against Pine Island on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Johnny Bauer slides back to first base during a baseball game against Stewartville on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Eston Paulson (19) throws a pitch during a baseball game against Pine Island on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Related Topics:
PHOTO GALLERIES
VISUAL STORYTELLING
STEWARTVILLE-RACINE
PINE ISLAND
BASEBALL
What to read next
Prep
Boys tennis results for Monday, May 2, 2022
A scoreboard of boys tennis matches.
May 02, 2022 08:27 PM
·
By
Post Bulletin staff reports
Prep
Baseball results for Monday, May 2, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
May 02, 2022 08:00 PM
·
By
Post Bulletin staff reports
Prep
Golf results for Monday, May 2, 2022
A scoreboard of golf meets.
May 02, 2022 07:49 PM
·
By
Post Bulletin staff reports
Prep
High school highlights for Monday, May 5, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
May 02, 2022 07:33 PM
·
By
Post Bulletin staff reports