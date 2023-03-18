Photos: Stewartville, Winona Section 1AAA boys basketball championship on March 17, 2023

Stewartville defeated Winona 56-48 in the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Stewartville celebrates with the student section after defeating Winona in the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville defeated Winona 56-48, advancing to the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Henry Tschetter (1) goes up for a shot defended by Winona’s Mason Langowski (4) during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Charlie VandeBerg (5) calls out a play during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Stewartville on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Jackson Harvey (35) blocks a shot from Stewartville’s Ayden Helder (15) during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Isaiah Bell (1) goes up for a shot during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Stewartville on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Tegan Malone (15) goes up for a shot defended by Winona’s Charlie VandeBerg during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Mason Langowski (4) goes up for a shot during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Stewartville on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Caleb Jannsen (12) goes up for a shot surrounded by Winona during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Bryan Cassellius (0) drives towards the basket defended by Stewartville’s Jason Shindelar (13) during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Caleb Jannsen (12) goes up for a shot defended by Winona’s Jackson Harvey (35) during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Jackson Harvey (35) goes up for a shot defended by Stewartville’s Max Barnes (41) during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Charlie VandeBerg (5) reacts after sinking a 3-pointer in the last seconds of the first half during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Stewartville on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The Winona student section cheers during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Stewartville on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Henry Tschetter (1) goes up for a shot defended by Winona’s Isaiah Bell (1) during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Bryan Cassellius (0) goes up for a shot during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Stewartville on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona coach Kyle Martin yells from the sidelines during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Stewartville on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Caleb Jannsen (12) goes up for a shot defended by Winona’s Jackson Harvey (35) during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville head coach Parker Lyga cheers during a timeout at the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Winona on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Tegan Malone gets fouled as he goes up for a shot during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Winona on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The Stewartville fan section cheers during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Winona on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville defeated Winona 56-48, advancing to the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Jason Shindelar (13) blocks a shot from Winona’s Bryan Casselius (0) during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville defeated Winona 56-48, advancing to the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Max Barnes (41) gestures towards the student section during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Winona on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Max Barnes celebrates with teammate Jason Shindelar after defeating Winona in the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Ayden Helder (15) smiles as he’s subbed out of the game in the final seconds of the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Winona on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville defeated Winona 56-48, advancing to the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Ayden Helder hugs teammate Henry Tschetter during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Winona on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville defeated Winona 56-48, advancing to the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville watches the last seconds during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Winona on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville defeated Winona 56-48, advancing to the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville celebrates after defeating Winona in the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Winona on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville defeated Winona 56-48, advancing to the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Max Barnes and Henry Tschetter (1) celebrate after defeating Winona in the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Winona on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville defeated Winona 56-48, advancing to the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville head coach Parker Lyga celebrates after defeating Winona in the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Winona on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville defeated Winona 56-48, advancing to the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Max Barnes (41) presents the trophy to the team after defeating Winona in the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Winona on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville defeated Winona 56-48, advancing to the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville celebrates after defeating Winona in the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game against Winona on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville defeated Winona 56-48, advancing to the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Tegan Malone (11) walks over to the student section after defeating Winona during the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville defeated Winona 56-48, advancing to the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or
twestcott@postbulletin.com
