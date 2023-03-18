Photos: Stewartville, Winona Section 1AAA boys basketball championship on March 17, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Stewartville defeated Winona 56-48 in the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

