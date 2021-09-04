Photos: Varsity Volleyball Tournament at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester

Red Wing’s Hallie Roschen (5) sets the ball during a Varsity Volleyball Tournament game against Lake City Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lake City’s Natalie Bremer (5) returns a volley during a Varsity Volleyball Tournament game against Red Wing Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron’s Gabby Gartner (6) returns a volley during a Varsity Volleyball Tournament game against Chatfield Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Sydney Allen (2) sets the ball during a Varsity Volleyball Tournament game against Byron Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron’s Sophie Gartner (7) returns a volley during a Varsity Volleyball Tournament game against Chatfield Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lake City’s Brooklyn Gulden returns a volley during a Varsity Volleyball Tournament game against Red Wing Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron’s Abigail Tramp (5) returns a volley during a Varsity Volleyball Tournament game against Chatfield Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo’s Teagan Gate (5) returns a volley during a B-Squad Varsity Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Elise Jensen (38) spikes the ball during a Varsity Volleyball Tournament game against Albert Lea Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lake City’s Ava Brunn (6) returns a volley during a Varsity Volleyball Tournament game against Red Wing Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A Varsity Volleyball Tournament is held Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Red Wing’s Ella Nelson (8) spikes the ball during a Varsity Volleyball Tournament game against Lake City Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Devann Clemens (1) sets the ball during a Varsity Volleyball Tournament game against Byron Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo’s Claire Nelson (22) sets the ball during a B-Squad Varsity Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Paige Decker (32) returns a volley during a Varsity Volleyball Tournament game against Albert Lea Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin