Saturday, November 5

Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: volleyball Section 1AA championship on Nov. 5, 2022

in the Section 1AA championship volleyball match Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Rochester.

Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Cannon Falls players celebrate their 3-1 win over Caledonia in the Section 1AA championship volleyball match Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
November 05, 2022 02:45 PM
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Cannon Falls' Karsyn Winchell (2) hits the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Caledonia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Caledonia fans cheer on their team during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Cannon Falls on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Cannon Falls' Falon Hepola (10) passes the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Caledonia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Caledonia fans cheer during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Cannon Falls on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Cannon Falls Kyra Schoenfelder (1) passes the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Caledonia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Caledonia's Liv Myhre (17) winds up to hit the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Cannon Falls on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Caledonia's Logan Koepke (6) passes the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Cannon Falls on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Cannon Falls' Elleana Lind (9) hits the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Caledonia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Caledonia players celebrate a point during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Cannon Falls on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Caledonia's Emme Kittelson (9) passes the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Cannon Falls on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Caledonia's Aubrie Klug (5) passes the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Cannon Falls on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Caledonia fans cheer on their team during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Cannon Falls on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Caledonia's Sienna Augedahl (10) hits hte ball as Cannon Falls' Kallie Johnson (4) and Elleana Lind (9) defend during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Caledonia's Logan Koepke (6) passes the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Cannon Falls on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Caledonia's Logan Koepke (6) sets the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Cannon Falls on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Cannon Falls' Rachael Miller (7) hits the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Caledonia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Caledonia's Braelyn Lange (4) tips the ball over the net during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Cannon Falls on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Caledonia's Emme Kittelson (9) passes the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Cannon Falls on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Cannon Falls players celebrate a point during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Caledonia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Cannon Falls' Karsyn Winchell (2) hits the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Caledonia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Cannon Falls' Rachael Miller (7) passes the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Caledonia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Caledonia's Liv Myhre (17) hits the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Cannon Falls on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Cannon Falls' Madison Burr (8) celebrates a point during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Caledonia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Cannon Falls' Madison Burr (8) passes the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Caledonia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Cannon Falls fans cheer on their team during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Caledonia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Cannon Falls' Rachael Miller (7) hits the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Caledonia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Cannon Falls' Madison Burr (8) hits the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Caledonia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Cannon Falls' Karsyn Winchell (2) dives for the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Caledonia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Prep
Growth year for Cannon Falls includes winning another Section 1AA volleyball title
No. 2 seed Cannon Falls defeated No. 4 Caledonia 3-1 to win the Section 1AA volleyball championship for the second straight year.
November 05, 2022 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Prep
Photos: Mabel-Canton, Bethlehem Academy volleyball Section 1A championship on Nov. 5, 2022
Mabel-Canton beat Bethlehem Academy 3-1 in the Section 1A championship volleyball match Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Rochester.
November 05, 2022 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Prep
Mabel-Canton gets it done, headed to state for first time since 2001
Mabel-Canton notched an inspired 3-1 win over No. 1 seed Faribault Bethlehem Academy in the Section 1A volleyball championship on Saturday.
November 05, 2022 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Prep
Erickson kicks top-ranked Chatfield past Caledonia and into Class AA state tournament
Chatfield, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, nipped No. 8 Caledonia 10-8 in the Section 1AA football championship game on Friday.
November 05, 2022 01:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Mellenbruch