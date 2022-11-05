Photos: volleyball Section 1AA championship on Nov. 5, 2022
in the Section 1AA championship volleyball match Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Rochester.
No. 2 seed Cannon Falls defeated No. 4 Caledonia 3-1 to win the Section 1AA volleyball championship for the second straight year.
Mabel-Canton beat Bethlehem Academy 3-1 in the Section 1A championship volleyball match Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Rochester.
Mabel-Canton notched an inspired 3-1 win over No. 1 seed Faribault Bethlehem Academy in the Section 1A volleyball championship on Saturday.
Chatfield, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, nipped No. 8 Caledonia 10-8 in the Section 1AA football championship game on Friday.