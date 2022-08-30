Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Sports | Prep
Photos: Wabasha-Kellogg Gallup Cross Country Meet on Aug. 29, 2022,

Area athletes competed in the Wabasha-Kellogg Gallup Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
August 29, 2022 08:37 PM
Boys and Girls Cross Country
The boys start off during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Varsity girls start during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Area runners compete during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Kingsland’s Andrew Imm, left, Lewiston-Altura/ Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Ryan Prinsen, LA/RP/H’s Tyler Betthauser and Wabasha-Kellogg’s Cole Arens race during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Area girls run during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
082922-XC-MEET4328.jpg
Wabasha-Kellogg’s Cole Arens runs during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Malcolm Meyers runs during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Area runners compete during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Pine Island’s Elena Kabat runs during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Kingsland’s Garrison Hubka nears the finish line finishing first with a personal record time of 10:31.69 during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Lewiston-Altura/ Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Tyler Betthauser finishes during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Pine Island’s Olivia Morgan runs during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Wabasha-Kellogg’s Jack Schjolberg runs during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Pine Island’s Alivia Levi runs during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Pine Island’s River Weissgerber leads the pack in the begining of a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Kingsland’s Cole Kruegel finishes during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Pine Island’s Braxton Osterhaus, left, and Kingsland’s Cole Kruegel and Garrison Hubka race during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Mondovi’s Courtney Stadter runs finishing first and with a personal record of 12:47.79 during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Pine Island’s Alivia Levi nears the finish line during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha. Levi finished second with a time of 14:12.72.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Lewiston-Altura/ Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Aaron Ploetz crosses the finish line during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Kingsland’s Kaylie Betts, left, and Lewiston-Altura/ Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Ellie Ekern compete as they cross the finish line during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Pine Island’s Jamison Rosane, left, and Wabasha-Kellogg’s Isaac Moore finish during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
082922-XC-MEET4403.jpg
Wabasha-Kellogg’s Cole Arens finishes second with a time of 10:53.43 during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Pine Island’s Parker Hansen runs during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Kingsland ’s Kylie Meyer finishes fourth with a personal record time of 14:33.86 during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Lewiston-Altura/ Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s Lauren Honken nears the finish line during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Kingsland’s Garrison Hubka congratulates a teammate after racing during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Genavieve Knapp runs during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Cross Country
Pine Island’s Ashley Pederson high-fives a teamate after a race during a boys and girls Cross Country Meet Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
