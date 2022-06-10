SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Photos: Wabasha-Kellogg, Moose Lake/Willow River softball State Class A quarterfinal on June 9, 2022

Wabasha-Kellogg fell to Moose Lake/Willow River during the softball 1A quarterfinals at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
June 09, 2022 08:47 PM
Softball Section Quarterfinals
Wabasha-Kellogg High School senior Sophie Graner winds up for a pitch during the section 1A quarterfinals match against Moose Lake/Willow River High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Moose Lake/Willow River won 9-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Softball Section Quarterfinals
Wabasha-Kellogg High School sophomore short-stop Hayden Hawkins digs deep for a catch at second during the section 1A quarterfinals against Moose Lake/Willow River High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Moose Lake/Willow River won 9-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Softball Section Quarterfinals
Moose Lake/Willow River High School freshman Hallie Klavu runs home under pressure from Wabasha-Kellogg High School freshman Lauren Stumpf during the section 1A quarterfinal game at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Moose Lake/Willow River won 9-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Softball Section Quarterfinals
Wabasha-Kellogg High School sophomore short stop Hayden Hawkins watches an error before darting for third during the section 1A quarterfinals against Moose Lake/Willow River High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Moose Lake/Willow River won 9-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Softball Section Quarterfinals
Wabasha-Kellogg High School sophomore short stop Hayden Hawkins dives to third during the section 1A quarterfinals match against Moose Lake/Willow River High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Moose Lake/Willow River won 9-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Softball Section Quarterfinals
Wabasha-Kellogg High School sophomore outfielder Brielle Adams catches a pop-fly during the section 1A quarterfinals match against Moose Lake/Willow River High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Moose Lake/Willow River won 9-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Softball Section Quarterfinals
Wabasha-Kellogg High School senior second base Jacqueline Avilez makes a throw to first during the section 1A quarterfinals match against Moose Lake/Willow River High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Moose Lake/Willow River won 9-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
