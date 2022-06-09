Photos: Winona, Byron baseball Section 1AAA championship on June 8, 2022
Winona High School plays Byron High School in the Section 1AAA championship baseball final.
Winona, the No. 1 seed, overcame a 6-1 deficit to defeat Byron 7-6 in in Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday.
