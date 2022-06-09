SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Winona, Byron baseball Section 1AAA championship on June 8, 2022

Winona High School plays Byron High School in the Section 1AAA championship baseball final.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
June 09, 2022 12:18 AM
Byron vs. Winona Baseball Section 1AAA Championship
A coach for Byron High School talks to the baseball team ahead of the game against Winona Senior High School in the section 1AAA championship in Austin, Minnesota on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Winona went on to win 7-6.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Byron vs. Winona Baseball Section 1AAA Championship
Byron High School senior John Lutzi throws a pitch during the section 1AAA championship game against Winona Senior High School in Austin, Minnesota on Wednesday, June 8, 2021. Winona won 7-6.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Byron vs. Winona Baseball Section 1AAA Championship
Winona Senior High School senior Quinn Larsen scores a run against Byron High School during the section 1AAA championship game in Austin, Minnesota on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Winona won 7-6.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Byron vs. Winona Baseball Section 1AAA Championship
Winona Senior High School senior Marcus Winter throws a pitch during the section 1AAA championship game against Byron High School in Austin, Minnesota on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Winona won 7-6.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Byron vs. Winona Baseball Section 1AAA Championship
Byron High School junior Tyler Fox rounds third and heads for home base during the section 1AAA championship game against Winona Senior High School in Austin, Minnesota on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Winona won 7-6.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Byron vs. Winona Baseball Section 1AAA Championship
Winona Senior High School senior Cole Schossow catches a pop fly for an out during the section 1AAA championship game against Byron High School in Austin, Minnesota on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Winona won 7-6.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Byron vs. Winona Baseball Section 1AAA Championship
Byron High School sophomore Isaiah Brennan throws a pitch during the section 1AAA championship game against Winona Senior High School in Austin, Minnesota on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Winona won 7-6.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Byron vs. Winona Baseball Section 1AAA Championship
Winona Senior High School senior Cole Schossow scores a run against Byron High School during the section 1AAA championship game in Austin, Minnesota on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Winona won 7-6.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Byron vs. Winona Baseball Section 1AAA Championship
Byron High School junior Tyler Fox prepares to pitch in the section 1AAA championship game against Winona Senior High School on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Austin, Minnesota. Winona won 7-6.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Byron vs. Winona Baseball Section 1AAA Championship
Winona Senior High School senior Marcus Winter scores a run during the section 1AAA championship game against Byron High School on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Winona won 7-6.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Byron vs. Winona Baseball Section 1AAA Championship
Winona Senior High School senior Marcus Winter celebrates with his team after scoring a run against Byron High School that put Winona in the lead during the section 1AAA championship in Austin, Minnesota on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Winona won 7-6.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Byron vs. Winona Baseball Section 1AAA Championship
Winona Senior High School sophomore Carson Jones throws a pitch during the section 1AAA championship game against Byron High School in Austin, Minnesota on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Byron vs. Winona Baseball Section 1AAA Championship
Winona Senior High School junior Carter Schields throws a pitch during the section 1AAA championship game against Byron High School in Austin, Minnesota on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Winona won 7-6.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Byron vs. Winona Baseball Section 1AAA Championship
Winona Senior High School senior Nathan Brand (right) shakes hands with a player from Byron High School after the section 1AAA championship game in Austin, Minnesota on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Winona won 7-6.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Byron vs. Winona Baseball Section 1AAA Championship
Winona Senior High School Baseball Team won the section 1AAA championship game against Byron High School in Austin, Minnesota on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Winona won 7-6.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
