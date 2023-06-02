Photos: Winona, Byron Section 1AAA softball on June 1, 2023

Winona defeated Byron 8-0 in the Section 1AAA softball championship game on Thursday, May 31, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.
Winona celebrates after defeating Byron 8-0 in a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.
Winona’s Avery Engbrecht fields the ball as Byron’s Eva Brennan runs to second during a Section 1AAA softball championship game on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Winona defeated Byron 8-0.
Byron’s Macy Borowski (25) delivers a pitch during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Winona on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Winona defeated Byron 8-0.
Byron’s Macy Borowski (25) bats during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Winona on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Winona defeated Byron 8-0.
Winona’s Ava Hamsund delivers a pitch during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Byron on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Winona defeated Byron 8-0.
Byron’s Mia Borowski (23) bats during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Winona on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Winona defeated Byron 8-0.
Winona’s Olivia Poulin dives for a catch during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Byron on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Winona defeated Byron 8-0.
Winona’s Lauren Kreckow (23) cheers from the dugout during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Byron on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Winona defeated Byron 8-0.
Winona’s Jill Fitzgerald gets a pep talk from head coach Mitch Grossell before an at-bat during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Byron on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Winona defeated Byron 8-0.
Winona crowds the field after a grand slam by teammate Makayla Steffes during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Byron on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Winona defeated Byron 8-0.
Winona crowds the field after a grand slam by teammate Makayla Steffes during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Byron on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Winona defeated Byron 8-0.
Winona’s Kennedy Serley congratulates teammate Makayla Steffes after her grand slam during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Byron on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Winona defeated Byron 8-0.
Byron’s Macy Borowski (25) delivers a pitch during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Winona on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Winona defeated Byron 8-0.
Byron’s Mackenzie Steele takes a bad bounce on a grounder during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Winona on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Winona defeated Byron 8-0.
Byron’s Natalia Behrens looks for a ball as Winona’s Makenna Peshon (34) slides back to first during a Section 1AAA softball championship game on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Winona defeated Byron 8-0.
Winona’s Makenna Peshon slides into third base during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Byron on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.
Winona’s Ava Hamsund makes the final catch of the game during a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Byron on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.
Winona head coach Mitch Grossell celebrates with the team after defeating Byron 8-0 in a Section 1AAA softball championship game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Winona defeated Byron 8-0.
