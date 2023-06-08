99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Winona, Delano Class AAA state quarterfinal softball on June 8, 2023

Delano defeated Winona 2-1 in the Class AAA state quarterfinal softball game on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.

Winona’s Macy McNally looks for a tag out during the Class AAA state quarterfinal softball game against Delano on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s during the Class AAA state quarterfinal softball game against Delano on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Makayla Steffes delivers a pitch during the Class AAA state quarterfinal softball game against Delano on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona scrambles over a missed catch during the Class AAA state quarterfinal softball game against Delano on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s MacKenzi Simmons throws the ball in during the Class AAA state quarterfinal softball game against Delano on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Ava Hamsund makes an out at first during the Class AAA state quarterfinal softball game against Delano on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Jillian Fitzgerald lays down a bunt during the Class AAA state quarterfinal softball game against Delano on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Reese Nissalke bats during the Class AAA state quarterfinal softball game against Delano on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Ava Hamsund delivers a pitch during the Class AAA state quarterfinal softball game against Delano on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Ava Hamsund and Macy McNally meet on the mound during the Class AAA state quarterfinal softball game against Delano on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Makayla Steffes runs to third during the Class AAA state quarterfinal softball game against Delano on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona head coach Mitch Grosell talks with Makayla Steffes and Macy McNally before an at-bat during the Class AAA state softball quarterfinal game against Delano on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Lauren Kreckow walks off after striking out during the Class AAA state softball quarterfinal game against Delano on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
