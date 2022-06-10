SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
|
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Winona, Mankato West softball State Class AAA softball championship on June 10, 2022

Winona fell to Mankato West during the Class AAA softball championship at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
June 10, 2022 06:01 PM
Class AAA State Championship
Winona Senior High School junior Ava Hamsund pitches during the Class AAA Championship game against Mankato West High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Friday, June 10, 2022. Mankato West won 5-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AAA State Championship
Winona Senior High School junior Ava Hamsund pitches during the Class AAA Championship game against Mankato West High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Friday, June 10, 2022. Mankato West won 5-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AAA State Championship
Winona Senior High School senior Alma Johnson get and out at first during the Class AAA Championship game against Mankato West High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Friday, June 10, 2022. Mankato West won 5-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AAA State Championship
Winona Senior High School junior Makayla Steffes makes a throw to first during the Class AAA Championship game against Mankato West High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Friday, June 10, 2022. Mankato West won 5-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AAA State Championship
Winona Senior High School senior Kayla Robinson dives to second after a quick play during the Class AAA Championship game against Mankato West High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Friday, June 10, 2022. Mankato West won 5-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AAA State Championship
Winona Senior High School coach Mitch Grossell talks to his team at a time out during the Class AAA Championship game against Mankato West High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Friday, June 10, 2022. Mankato West won 5-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AAA State Championship
Winona Senior High School junior Makayla Steffes pitches in the latter half of the Class AAA Championship game against Mankato West High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Friday, June 10, 2022. Mankato West won 5-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AAA State Championship
Winona Senior High School senior Grace Fricke is consoled after a loss during the Class AAA Championship game against Mankato West High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Friday, June 10, 2022. Mankato West won 5-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
