Photos: Winona, Rocori softball State Class AAA quarterfinal on June 9, 2022

Winona beat Rocori at Caswell Park in North, Mankato Minnesota

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
June 09, 2022 07:56 PM
Softball Section Quarterfinals
The Winona High School Softball Team huddles on the field ahead of the match with Rocori High School during the section 1AAA quarterfinals at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Winona won 9-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Softball Section Quarterfinals
Winona High School junior Makayla Steffes warms up before pitching in the section 1AAA quarterfinal against Rocori High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Winona won 9-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Softball Section Quarterfinals
Winona High School senior Grace Fricke makes an out at second base during the matchup with Rocori High School during the section 1AAA quarterfinals at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Winona won 9-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Softball Section Quarterfinals
Winona High School junior Macy McNally runs for second during the section 1AAA quarterfinal match with Rocori High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Winona won 9-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Softball Section Quarterfinals
Winona High School outfielders ready themselves to go on the defense against Rocori High School during the section 1AAA quarterfinal softball match at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Winona won 9-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Softball Section Quarterfinals
Winona High School junior Ava Hamsund makes a dash for third during the section 1AAA quarterfinal match with Rocori High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 8, 2022. Winona won 9-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Softball Section Quarterfinals
The Winona High School Softball Team mobs sophomore Olivia Poulin after she scores a run during the section 1AAA quarterfinal match against Rocori High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 8, 2022. Winona won 9-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
