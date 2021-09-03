Pigskin '21: Dual-threat Kittelson leads the way for Blooming Prairie

Drew Kittelson and his Blooming Prairie teammates have some unfinished business heading into the 2021 football season.

But the Blossoms also face a big challenge moving forward.

“I’m really excited,” Kittlelson said. “We have a lot of goals and high expectations for this year’s team. It’s my last year and I have high standards for myself.”

The Blossoms won the Class A state championship in 2019. A year ago, with Kittelson starting at quarterback for the first time, the Blossoms posted a 5-0 record in a shortened season. They repeated as the Section 1A champions, but due to COVID-19 there was no state tournament. That left the Blossoms thinking of what might have been.

“I think we were robbed last year because we were definitely capable of winning it again,” Kittlelson said. “I don’t think there was anyone who could have beat us. So I think we have a lot of unfinished business we can take care of this year.”

A big challenge for the Blossoms will be moving up a class in the postseason. Blooming Prairie is moving from Section 1A to Section 2AA.

“I think a lot of people think it’s going to be hard for us, but I think we’re just going into it as it’s just another game, it’s just a different team we’re playing,” Kittlelson said. “We’re still going to go in and play our game and try to dominate.”

The Blossoms certainly have been dominant over the past two seasons as they’ve won 18 straight games. Kittelson’s play was a big reason for the team’s success a year ago as he threw for 1,318 yards with 22 touchdowns and just one interception. He is also an excellent running quarterback.

'Bigger and better things'

“We’re looking for bigger and better things, if that’s possible,” Blossoms coach Chad Gimbel said. “He had a fantastic year as a junior, but he’s worked extremely hard in the offseason in the weight room and he’s brought other guys in the weight room and he’s kind of made that a really fun atmosphere for everybody.”

Kittelson said the Blooming Prairie players hit the weight room hard. Kittelson is between 6-foot-3 and 6-4 and he has added about 15 pounds of weight since his junior season and now weighs about 195 pounds.

“Me and a couple other buddies, I’d say we got a lot of kids in there (the weight room), showing them the big progress that can be made,” Kittlelson said. “Even when I was younger, I made huge progress just getting quicker and stronger. It obviously helps you play better.”

Blooming Prairie's Drew Kittelson (4) intercepts a pass intended for Randolph's Devon Schultz (12) in the end zone for a touchback during the Section 1A championship football game Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Blooming Prairie. Blooming Prairie beat Randolph 49-6. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Gimbel notes that his offseason work is just part of what makes Kittelson a great leader. The 17-year-old also has a big influence during the season and obviously in games.

“He brings a ton of leadership and confidence,” Gimbel said. “The guys have confidence in him and kind of gravitate towards him. He’s just that type of leader.”

“As a quarterback, everyone obviously looks up to you, especially being an older kid now and getting in the weight room, a lot of kids look up to you,” Kittlelson said. “You obviously have to be a role model for the younger kids and make sure they know what they have to do as they get older.”

A college position switch?

Kittelson attended about 10 football camps this summer at colleges in the area. Many of those colleges are recruiting him, including Division II schools in Mankato, Duluth and Winona. He also went to camps at Division I schools North Dakota State and South Dakota State.

Kittelson has been offered a scholarship to Minnesota State, Mankato as a wide receiver.

“It kind of caught me by surprise because that’s only the second time I played wide receiver (at a camp),” he said. “But I’m really happy, and I’ll do whatever I can to play at the next level.”

Kittelson hopes to make his college commitment this fall.

“I love running the ball,” he said. “Just the challenge of kids trying to tackle you and you trying to juke them out.”

Kittelson said his ability to run the ball “is really huge” and he lists arm strength as his greatest asset as a quarterback. He rushed for 284 yards (6.9 yards per carry) with three touchdowns as a junior.

He also takes pride in his defense and excels at cornerback for the Blossoms. Blooming Prairie’s ability to play at a high level on both offense and defense has the team thinking big this season.

“We’re getting moved up to (Section) 2AA so we obviously have a lot to prove,” Kittlelson said. “I would obviously like to go undefeated and just have a good year with my friends and obviously we want to win state again.”