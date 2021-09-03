Pigskin '21: Football runs in the family

It stands to reason that football is precisely in Cayden and Carter Holcomb’s wheelhouse.

Their father, after all, is their coach. Donny Holcomb is in his ninth year of directing things at Rochester Mayo. Football is front and center at the Holcomb house and has been ever since Donny was strapping Cayden into his baby seat and taking him to practices. He did the same with younger brother Carter just two years later.

“When I was a (Mayo assistant coach), I’d take Cayden with me to Saturday practices before he could even walk,” Donny said. “It was just me trying to fulfill my duty as a coach and a dad. I just wanted him to be a part of it, to see what was going on and let him get the excitement of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Football being such a family affair — including their mom, Kate Holcomb never missing a game and continually there for her sports-minded boys — isn’t the only reason that the brothers see football as such a sweet fit. Football is rough and tumble, an activity where having a bit of daredevil to you doesn’t hurt.

These guys have it. The best example is that they’ve each taken to cliff diving. Cayden does back and front flips off of cliffs, landing into pools of water below. Carter does the same thing.

“We always do a depth check of the water before we jump,” said Carter, a sophomore, while Cayden is a senior. “We’re active kids and we like to do stuff. I don’t like just sitting down and playing video games.”

Move ‘em up

There was no checking the depth of things when Donny made a couple of big decisions six and four years ago, respectively.

The first involved Cayden. Donny called him up to be a member of the Mayo football varsity as a freshman, a leap rarely made by someone so young at a school of 1,700-plus students.

Donny one-upped that two years later when he deemed Carter ready for the Mayo varsity as an eighth-grader.

Mayo’s Cayden Holcomb (12) intercepts the ball during a Section 1AAAAA Championship game against Owatonna on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Owatonna High School in Owatonna. Owatonna defeated Mayo 30-28. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

ADVERTISEMENT

Cayden and Carter not only hung on as varsity players those years, but became immediate starters.

Gutsy moves or just logical ones?

The emphatic answer is “logical ones.” Cayden and Carter both immediately flourished as receivers and have been going full tilt in building on their talents ever since.

“I live with these kids; I know the work they put in and I knew what they were capable of mentally and physically,” Donny said. “It was just up to them then to go out and prove it.”

Cayden had 342 receiving yards as a freshman, while Carter had 263 as an eighth-grader.

“I know what I work for,” said Cayden, an obsessed workout guy who spends endless hours lifting weights, doing sprints and running routes. “So, no, I’ve never felt any pressure out there.”

It’s been the same thing for Carter, who though not quite Cayden’s equal as a football worker, stacks up well against pretty much anyone else on the team.

“I was a little bit nervous out there as an eighth-grader,” Carter said. “But my teammates saw how much work I was putting in, and we really grew as a (Mayo football) family. And it’s always helped me having my brother out there. He’s one of the main reasons I’m in football. He teaches me right from wrong and he keeps pushing me. He pushes me harder than he pushes himself sometimes, but I like it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The brothers — who will also both play defensive back this year — have been uber productive as Mayo receivers since Day 1. It’s led to Cayden now having his name all over the Mayo records books, including most receiving yards in a single game (229 in 2019) and most catches in a career (129). Carter is likely to pass his brother in most categories. He’s already the Spartans’ record holder for receiving yards by an eighth-grader (263) and a freshman (348).

Naturals, both

The Holcomb brothers haven’t just gotten things done with hard work. They’re also brimming with natural talent. Both are among the fastest players in southeastern Minnesota, each timed in 4.6 in the 40-yard dash and with vertical jumps in the 35-inch range. They’re also among the strongest players around. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Cayden bench presses 295 pounds and squats 380. The 5-9, 160-pound Carter benches 230 and squats 375.

Mayo’s Carter Holcomb (33) makes a catch for a touchdown during a Section 1AAAAA Championship game against Owatonna. The freshman was a big piece of the Mayo offense in 2020 and will be a difference-maker in the years to come. (Post Bulletin file photo by Traci Westcott)

And though he’s not yet put up the kind of football numbers that Cayden has (533 yards receiving as a junior, 847 as a sophomore), Carter might be the most athletic of the two.

“Carter’s ceiling is really high,” Donny said. “I think the sky's the limit for him. He’s going to just keep getting better, especially if he’s willing to accept some leadership roles. We can’t just say he’s a young guy anymore, because he isn’t. This is his third year.”

Expect both to pile up huge chunks of yardage this season. Mayo figures to have a stellar offense, with star running back Noah Smith putting plenty of pressure on opposing defenses and with Mayo having one of the Big Nine’s top quarterbacks, Bennett Ellsworth. The senior has a cannon for an arm, which suits the speedy Holcomb brothers perfectly.

“Carter and I can run as deep as we want and Bennett will get it to us,” Cayden said.