Pigskin '21: Section 1A Preview: Rushford-Peterson on the rise

RUSHFORD-PETERSON

The Rushford-Peterson Trojans were 3-2 a year ago, getting just five games in before the season was shut down early due to COVID-19. This year, coach Davin Thompson might have the team to beat in Section 1A as he has a strong returning cast. A trio of All-District players return in seniors Malachi Bunke, who will be starting his third season at QB; WR/LB Justin Ruberg and C/DE Carson Thompson. Seniors Alex Ronnenberg (RB/S) and Logan Skalet (OT/DE) were All-District honorable mention. Senior Brady Gile (RB/special teams) and junior Grady Hengel (FB) are two newcomers who will be relied on. The Trojans have a lot of experience at the varsity level. "This is a fun group to coach," coach Thompson said. "We are a player-led team that is taking care of business on and off the field. They are a blast to be around, to coach, and to watch compete."

FARIBAULT B.A.

Bethlehem Academy joins Section 1A after playing in Section 2A in recent seasons. The Cardinals, coached by James Beckmann, were 2-5 last season and suffered a seven-point loss in the section quarterfinals. The Cardinals will look to improve their offensive output after averaging 14.6 points a game in 2020. The defense was solid, allowing 22.1 points a game.

FILLMORE CENTRAL

The Falcons are coming off a 2-4 season and have a number of players back with experience. A senior core of three players includes RB/DE Alec Sikkink, who was All-District after rushing for 269 yards and 4 TDs, while also catching 11 catches for 189 and 3 TDs. Haven O’Connor and Gunner Benson also return to anchor the offensive and defensive lines. Six key juniors will be Bryce Corson (RB/LB), Jake Fishbaugher (WR/DB), Dillon O’Connor (QB/LB), Christian Ladd (OL/DE), Garrett Gossman (OL/LB) and Will Parker (OL/DE). Chris Mensink, in his 15th season as the team's coach, said his players hit the weights hard in the offseason and last year's experience will be a big plus. "We have many players who received playing time last year and that will be a benefit for us as the season goes along and our kids gain confidence and improve on the small details of the game," Mensink said. "We have great kids, and I expect them to respond well."

HAYFIELD

The Vikings graduated six seniors from last year's 1-4 squad and have a solid nucleus of returning players. Junior Ethan Pack starts at QB for a second season after passing for 1,141 yards (228 per game) with 9 TDs a year ago. His top receiver, junior WR/LB/S Isaac Matti (25 receptions, 372 yards, 6 TDs), returns after earning All-District honors as a sophomore. Senior LB/RB Karver Heydt was the top rusher a year ago and had 84 tackles. Fourth-year starting senior Dawson Andree (S/WR) was second on the team with 50 tackles, had three picks and also excelled at returning kicks. He’s a two-time All-District player. OL/DL Jonathon Cortez, a three-year starter like Heydt, helps solidify a defense that returns six of its top eight tacklers. Other key seniors figure to be Keegan Bronson (WR/DB), Aiden Mangaard (TE/DL) and Steele Tebay (DL). “Our players hit the weights this spring and summer with several student-athletes making significant growth," coach Jeff Snider said.

KENYON-WANAMINGO

The Knights are coming off a 3-2 season and could be a postseason threat as it has some experienced players back and also drops down a class from Section 1AA to 1A. "We will be young and inexperienced in some areas but have some athletic playmakers in some key areas," coach Jake Wieme said. "(The) senior class has a good core of players who have shown great leadership." Five key senior players return in Josh Schmidt (RB, 20 carries, 120 yards, 1 TD), who is a three-year letterwinner; Laden Nerison (WR, 10 catches, 212 yards); Trevor Steberg (WR, 5 catches, 120 yards, 2 TDs); Evan Brossard (RB/LB, 50 tackles) and John Smith (OL/DL). Will VanEpps is expected to take over at quarterback. Other key newcomers include junior Cal Leubke (LB/RB) and sophomores Trent Foss (LB/RB) and Dillon Bartel (LB/RB).

KINGSLAND

Second-year coach Matt Kolling returns five starters from last year's one-win team. The Knights don't have a large squad with just 23 players out. "The ones we have are quality (players)," Kolling said. Starters back include seniors Tommy Warren (OL/DL/MLB), leading rusher James Howard (RB/LB, fourth-year starter), Gaven Rath (WR/LB), Beau Wiersma (RB/LB), and junior Mason Kolling (DL/TE). Rath moves from quarterback to wide receiver this season and junior Kale Mensink takes over at QB. "We're going to have a better team," Kolling said. "We won't have a lot of depth, but the skill positions will be pretty well filled."

RANDOLPH

Randolph (4-4) could be a section contender again this year. "We have a lot of team speed, and we also return a lot of experience on the offensive line," coach Mike Schmidt said. "This has been our best offseason in terms of our strength-and-speed program participation. We're excited to see how that translates on the field this fall." Top players back include seniors Jacob Weckop (QB/DB, 7 TD passes, 11 interceptions, 100 yards rushing, 3 TDs, 23 tackles); Nathan Weckop (WR/DB, 8 catches, 3 TDs, 38 tackles); Clay Nielsen (LB, 2019, 2020 All-District, 58 tackles, 14 TFL, 4 sacks) and Mason Lorenzen (DL, 11 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack); and juniors Tyson Cooreman (WR/DB, All-District, 12 rec, 197 yards, 1 TD, 32 tackles) and Ruben Kriesel (DL, All-District HM, 19 tackles, 4 TFL, 3.5 sacks).

WABASHA-KELLOGG

Wabasha-Kellogg was one of a few teams not to play a game last season due to COVID-19. The Falcons, coached by Tim Klingbeil, have two players back with varsity experience from the 2019 season. "We are very small and a huge portion of our roster will be first-time players and those who have not played since junior high," Klingbeil said. "More than anything we are just excited to play football this year." The varsity roster will consist of 19 players heading into the season, including seniors Adam Dunagan (QB/LB), Terrik Miller (RB/S), Nick Gusa (WR/LB), Jack Rodeghier (FB/LB), Brady Walters (OL/DL) and Tanner Reinhardt (C/DL). Reinhardt is 6-foot and 285 pounds.

SECTION 1A SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 — Cleveland at Wabasha-Kellogg, Lester Prairie at Bethlehem Academy.

Sept. 3 — Blooming Prairie at Hayfield, Fillmore Central at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Kenyon-Wanamingo at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Kingsland at Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, Medford at Rushford-Peterson, Randolph at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

Sept. 10 — Hayfield at Bethlehem Academy, Houston at Kingsland, Rushford-Peterson at Fillmore Central, Wabasha-Kellogg at Randolph, Winona Cotter at Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Sept. 17 — Fillmore Central at Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo at Rushford-Peterson, Kingsland at Southland, Wabasha-Kellogg at Winona Cotter.

Sept. 18 — Randolph at Bethlehem Academy, 1 p.m.

Sept. 23 — Rushford-Peterson at Wabasha-Kellogg.

Sept. 24 — Bethlehem Academy at Fillmore Central, Hayfield at Kenyon-Wanamingo, Mabel-Canton at Kingsland, Winona Cotter at Randolph.

Oct. 1 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Bethlehem Academy, Lanesboro at Kingsland, Randolph at Fillmore Central, Wabasha-Kellogg at Hayfield, Winona Cotter at Rushford-Peterson.

Oct. 8 — Bethlehem Academy at Wabasha-Kellogg, Hayfield at Winona Cotter, Kenyon-Wanamingo at Fillmore Central, Kingsland at Lyle/Pacelli, Rushford-Peterson at Randolph.

Oct. 15 — Bethlehem Academy at Winona Cotter, Kingsland at Spring Grove, Wabasha-Kellogg at Fillmore Central, Randolph at Kenyon-Wanamingo, Rushford-Peterson at Hayfield.

Oct. 20 — Bethlehem Academy at Rushford-Peterson, Fillmore Central at Winona Cotter, Grand Meadow at Kingsland, Hayfield at Randolph, Kenyon-Wanamingo at Wabasha-Kellogg.